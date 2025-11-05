UK Government deploys Royal Navy to support disaster relief efforts for hurricane-hit Jamaica

Ministry of Defence
HMS Trent sailed to Jamaica to help with humanitarian support, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.
Communities in Jamaica affected by Hurricane Melissa will receive targeted support from HMS Trent, which sailed to storm-damaged Falmouth yesterday with specialist personnel and equipment.
HMS Trent, a British-built Offshore Patrol Vessel, carries a 75 strong crew, including specialist engineers who will deploy ashore to provide technical expertise in support of recovery efforts. Their work will focus on infrastructure assessments and emergency repairs, in coordination with Jamaican authorities.
A Royal Navy patrol vessel has maintained an ongoing presence in the Caribbean in recent years, ready to respond during hurricane season whilst also conducting counter-drug trafficking operations and wider support to the British Overseas Territories.
The deployment comes after the UK announced a wider package of support to Jamaica, including over 3,000 shelter kits and over 1,500 solar powered lanterns to help those whose homes have been damaged and those without power. A specialist FCDO Rapid Deployment Team is also in Jamaica to provide consular assistance to affected British nationals.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:
I’m proud of our British Armed Forces for the important role they play in disaster relief missions.
Our Royal Navy and British Army personnel will support their civilian colleagues with specialist engineering expertise to assist local recovery efforts– as Britain steps up to support those in need.
Minister for the Caribbean, Chris Elmore MP, said:
UK government teams have been working around the clock to get relief supplies to those hardest hit by the hurricane, and The Royal Navy’s HMS Trent has arrived to assist with local recovery efforts.
British personnel are on board to help restore vital infrastructure for communities affected by the storm, supporting those most in need.
Offshore Patrol Vessels like HMS Trent are loaded with two top-of-the line rigid inflatable Zodiac boats, to rapidly move support teams and quadbikes ashore.
HMS Trent is also equipped with drones that can assist the Jamaican authorities in conducting reconnaissance missions of damaged areas by providing aerial assessments and imagery. HMS Trent is the third of five River-class Batch Two Offshore Patrol Vessels of the Royal Navy.
HMS Trent was initially deployed to the Turks and Caicos Islands, a UK Overseas Territory, along with an Operational Liaison and Reconnaissance Team to respond to any potential disasters. After ongoing discussions with the Jamaican government, HMS Trent was requested to sail to Jamaica on Monday.
It comes after the UK Government announced £7.5 million in emergency funding to support the region’s immediate humanitarian needs. This funding is enabling the delivery of relief items, and UK humanitarian and technical experts who are in the region to assist with the coordination and delivery of aid.
