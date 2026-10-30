Welsh Government
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UK Government derails Welsh rail vision
Promises by the UK Government to deliver a £14 billion commitment to put right decades of rail underfunding have been kicked further down the tracks.
The Welsh Government has been calling for £1 billion as part of that commitment in this budget but has only received a tiny fraction (3%).
Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper said:
This figure is an insult to the people of Wales.
It means more people in Wales struggling to get to hospital appointments, taking longer to get to work or see their family. It’s a missed opportunity for economic growth and tackling climate change.
The UK Government’s continued failure to invest in their network in Wales demonstrates, now, more than ever, the need for devolution of rail.
We need to see their warm words turn into cold hard cash.
It’s wrong to say these stations aren’t shovel ready. The UK Government committed to deliver this money in February and since then we’ve agreed with Network Rail that Transport for Wales will deliver the stations. Transport for Wales are ready to start work we just need the UK Government to deliver on their commitment. I made this point to the rail minister when I met him today.
Wales deserves a fair and reasonable funding settlement. Despite making up 10% of the Great Britain rail network, just 1% of Network Rail's spending goes to Wales. We need a modern rail network fit for the whole of Wales, supported by sustained investment that reflects both need and economic opportunity.
We will stand up for Wales and continue to press for fairer rail funding and a clear pathway to full rail devolution.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/uk-government-derails-welsh-rail-vision
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