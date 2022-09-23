UK government ‘embedding unfairness’ in latest financial statement

Rebecca Evans, the Minister for Finance and Local Government in the Welsh Government, has said the UK government will ‘embed unfairness’ by failing to provide enough support to lower income households in the cost of living crisis.

It comes following the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s financial statement delivered in the House of Commons earlier today.

The minister said it was a regressive statement that failed to provide targeted, meaningful support for those struggling to pay their bills.

She also criticised the Chancellor’s failure to commit to a programme of investment in green energy.

Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said: