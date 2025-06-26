UK government gathers business and environment leaders in support of UN nature agreement

Key commitments made by the private sector to deploy millions of dollars of investment for nature.

· Comes after government announces modern Industrial Strategy to make the UK the sustainable finance capital of the world.

The UK has brought together foreign governments, Indigenous leaders, as well as leaders from business and finance representing trillions of pounds, to increase the flows of private finance to nature at an event yesterday (25 June) at Lancaster House, London.

The event, called ‘Nature Action: Mobilising Frameworks and Finance’, included roundtable discussions of how to drive private-sector investment in nature, along with cross-sector announcements and commitments, and a reception attended by His Majesty the King.

Held during London Climate Action Week, and ahead of COP30 in Brazil in November, the event is designed to drive delivery of the deal agreed by almost 200 countries at the UN Nature summit in Montreal two years ago to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, as well as the Paris Agreement.

The global nature deal saw countries agree to a major increase in the amount of money invested in tackling nature loss and restoring threatened habitats. The agreement set out a target to mobilise $200 billion per year globally by 2030, including $20 billion in flows to developing countries by 2025, rising to $30 billion by 2030.

Private finance will play a crucial role in meeting these ambitious targets and funding the protection and restoration of nature. The event will showcase new and innovative ways to invest in nature, which is crucial to ensuring the health of our oceans and forests for the future. Raising finance for nature recovery will mean that these precious habitats continue to play vital roles in our ecosystems for future generations.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed, speaking at Lancaster House, said:

“Nature underpins everything. Without it there is no economy, no food, no health and ultimately no society.

“With this Government, Britain stands ready to lead on climate and nature.

“The UK is playing our part to protect nature at home and abroad. We will work with other nations around the world who commit to do the same.”

Ruth Davis, Special Representative for Nature, said:

“Nature is the bedrock of the world’s financial systems and economies. It is the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat - but it is in crisis.

“We can no longer rely on public finance alone to tackle the scale of the challenge before us. We must harness the potential of the private sector to drive nature restoration, super-charging opportunities for businesses to see a return on investments in a nature-positive economy - the ambition shown yesterday is a step along that journey.”

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, said:

“We must embrace high ambition in mobilising the finance needed to achieve nature’s recovery, ending the short termism which is leading to the destruction of the natural systems on which we depend. The web of life is in decline, and urgent action is needed to halt and reverse the process of running down nature’s capital assets.

“Growing nature is an integral part of growing the economy; if we look after nature, it will look after us. Helpful progress was made yesterday and now we need to harness that for practical action”

This builds upon actions that the Government has already taken to direct private finance towards nature. In March, The British Standards Institution launched the Government-backed Nature Investment Standards, which will help nature-friendly investments across the UK to grow by building confidence among investors. The Government is also gathering views from industry on how to support economic growth while powering nature recovery, with a Call for Evidence currently underway seeking ideas from business and investors - delivering a key recommendation of the Corry Review and the commitments made in the Land Use Framework consultation.

This came alongside the announcement that the UK will join a new global coalition, the Friends of Cali Fund, which brings together governments and businesses to champion the fair and equitable sharing of benefits they derive from nature.

Business attendees used the summit to make announcements including:

Basecamp Research is expanding its biodiscovery network – adding Malawi, Hungary, and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography – extending its benefit sharing to 27 countries.

A future contribution to the Cali Fund by Ginkgo Bioworks, a leading biotech company

A new collaboration between Conservation International and Silvania to deploy millions of dollars of private capital into nature-based solutions. The collaboration will unlock further funding for the protection and restoration of critical ecosystems

Financial Sector Deepening Africa, a specialist African development agency, will launch a Nature Finance Innovation Lab with support from the UK Government to address the urgent need to unlock private investment in locally developed nature first projects

Environment Bank is launching an innovative Nature Shares product in the UK as a voluntary opportunity for business to invest in. These will help restore vital habitats such as woodlands and wetlands, improve water quality, build flood resilience, and enhance community access to nature.

London Climate Action Week brings together climate expertise and leaders from London and beyond to focus on local, national and international action to restore cut carbon emissions and keep global temperature increases below 1.5c.

Clean growth presents a huge opportunity for our economy and these measures come as part of a Government effort to make UK the sustainable finance capital of the world as part of our modern Industrial Strategy.

Growth opportunities will be seen all through London Climate Action Week. The Lancaster House event follows a recent launch of a Call for Evidence on expanding the role of the private sector in nature recovery - delivering a key recommendation of the Corry Review.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Tanya Steele, Chief Executive at WWF-UK said:

“Nature underpins our lives – from our food to the economy and even our mental health. Reversing the dramatic consequences of climate change and nature loss demands urgent action to safeguard the world we love. Investing now so people and the natural world don’t pay the price later is not just the right thing for the planet – it’s smart economics. It creates jobs, builds resilience, and reduces risks for governments, people, and businesses alike. But finance alone isn’t enough – without strong policies and regulations, we risk funding solutions with one hand while driving destruction with the other. As critical climate talks in Brazil approach, WWF urges leaders in government to put the policies in place and business to unlock the finance needed to end deforestation and reverse nature loss this decade.”