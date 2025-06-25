UK Government honours exceptional exporters with Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards

Twelve exceptional UK-based SMEs were yesterday named as winners of the Department for Business and Trade’s 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards.

Now in their third year, the awards celebrate outstanding small businesses achieving exporting success

Winning entries highlight the UK’s strength in sustainability and AI innovation

From ethical metal recycling to AI-driven edtech and digital identity, twelve exceptional UK-based SMEs yesterday named as winners of the Department for Business and Trade’s (DBT) 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards.

Now in their third year, the awards celebrate the international growth of the UK’s most dynamic small businesses. While the awards naturally reflect the sectoral diversity of British innovation, this year’s winners signal a global appetite for UK leadership in two high-growth areas: sustainability and artificial intelligence. From Osbit’s offshore wind infrastructure to Twin Science’s gamified climate action kits and ubloquity’s AI-enhanced trade platform, British SMEs are exporting solutions to tackle some of the world’s most urgent challenges.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, yesterday said:

The innovation and entrepreneurship shown by the businesses entering the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards demonstrate the best of British business. When small businesses export, the whole economy benefits. By celebrating the outstanding international trade achievements of UK SMEs, we hope to encourage more businesses to get on the exporting ladder and take the best of Britain to markets around the world.

This year’s winners were chosen from hundreds of entries across 12 sector-focused categories, including two new areas—Digital & Technology and Export Services—introduced to reflect evolving global opportunities. Each category includes one winner and up to three highly commended businesses.

In the Digital & Technology category, Porotech stood out for its AR and AI-powered wearables, with 90% of revenue from exports and partnerships with Amazon, Microsoft and Foxconn. Twin Science & Robotics, winner in Education & EdTech, exports to over 40 countries and has seen 70% annual revenue growth through its STEM kits focused on AI, robotics and climate literacy.

Sustainability also remains a major theme across the winners. Osbit, winner in Low Carbon Energy, delivers mission-critical offshore wind technology, with 65% of revenue from exports. Meanwhile, Avon Specialty Metals, recognised in Advanced Manufacturing & Construction, recycles high-performance metals and alloys and has grown international sales by 192% over three years.

Winners like Gerald McDonald & Company (Agriculture, Food & Drink) and LIMB-art (Healthcare) underscore the global demand for British-made, high-quality products. From innovative prosthetics to premium fruit derivatives, these SMEs prove that exporting drives resilience, expansion and innovation.

This year’s winners will receive a bespoke promotional package, including a one-year membership to the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade, a working capital masterclass with Lloyds Bank, an invitation to the winners’ reception in London, professional photography of their business, bespoke promotion on DBT channels and a digital badge, certificate and trophy to commemorate their achievements.

By creating jobs, driving innovation and exporting world-class British products and services, these businesses are making a vital contribution to the Government’s mission to go further and faster for economic growth as part of its Plan for Change.

A key part of this mission is supporting SMEs to grow, scale and enter global markets—recognising that when more businesses trade internationally, the entire UK economy benefits. Exporting supports a fifth of UK employment1, paying on average 7% higher wages2 and delivering 21% higher productivity for goods exporters3.

To help achieve its mission, the Government recently revamped the Board of Trade to boost SME exports and will soon launch its Trade Strategy. This will set out its approach to maximising export opportunities, including those arising from recently signed agreements with India, the US and the EU.

For free help selling to the world, visit business.gov.uk

2025 Winners of the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards:

Advanced Manufacturing & Construction – Avon Specialty Metals (Gloucester): Selling to 20+ countries with exporting accounting for 31% of revenue from sustainable alloy/metal recycling and AI-driven processing

Agriculture, Food & Drink – Gerald McDonald and Company Ltd (Basildon, Essex): World’s largest supplier of premium Japanese yuzu juice, exporting to 4 continents

Consultancy & Professional Services – Champions Speakers (Loughborough): Exporting to 66 countries, 122% growth in two years

Creative Industries – Luminous Show Technology (Exeter): Special effects hardware used in Harry Potter and the Commonwealth Games, with 35% export revenue

Digital & Technology – Porotech (Cambridge): 90% export revenue; cutting-edge AR and AI display tech

Education & EdTech – Twin Science & Robotics Ltd (London): STEM tools used in 40+ countries, 93% export revenue

Financial Services & FinTech – Ozone Financial Technology Ltd (London): Exports to 15 countries; 77% of revenue from international markets

Healthcare – LIMB-art (Conwy, Wales): Stylish prosthetics sold in 10 countries; 30% of revenue from exports

Infrastructure & Engineering – Maritime Developments Limited (Aberdeen): 92% export revenue from offshore energy tech

Low Carbon Energy – Osbit (Riding Mill, Northumberland): Bespoke offshore wind equipment exported to 9 countries

Retail & Consumer Goods – Jenolite UK Ltd (Biggleswade, Bedfordshire): Iconic rust removal brand exporting to 50+ countries, with £2.9M in export revenue

Export Services – ubloquity (Scarva, Northern Ireland): AI, blockchain and digital identity solutions empowering businesses to scale globally

