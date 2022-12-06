UK Government hub Tŷ William Morgan officially opened

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies officially opens the UK Government's hub in Cardiff city centre.

The UK Government hub in Cardiff, Tŷ William Morgan, was formally opened yesterday (5 December 2022) by David TC Davies MP, Secretary of State for Wales.

The creation of the new hub has been managed by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) as part of the department’s wider estates and transformation work across the UK. Spread across 12 floors, Tŷ William Morgan is one of 14 new UK Government hubs across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland. It is the eleventh new regional centre to be formally opened as part of HMRC’s estates programme.

Named after Bishop William Morgan who translated the Bible into Welsh in the 16th Century, Tŷ William Morgan is home to more than 4,500 civil servants. This includes more than 4,000 full-time equivalent HMRC employees, as well as around 500 staff from across 12 other UK Government departments. Departments sharing the building include the Wales Office, the Cabinet Office, the Department for International Trade (DIT), the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) and the Valuation Office Agency (VOA). It also has the capacity to host full UK Government Cabinet meetings.

The keys for the 25,000 sq. m (265,000 sq. ft) building were formally handed over in January 2020, with the building first opening its doors to civil servants in February 2021. It is part of large central development within a few minutes’ walk of Cardiff Central train station.

The building boasts a modern and inclusive working environment to enable collaborative working and to deliver an effective service for customers. It is contributing towards a more sustainable government estate, reducing our carbon footprint and water usage, increasing recycling and reducing waste sent to landfill.

David TC Davies, Secretary of State for Wales, yesterday said:

Tŷ William Morgan is central to the UK Government’s ambitious plans to create a dynamic and flexible civil service which is equipped for the future. Its position in the heart of Cardiff also demonstrates the UK Government’s commitment to Wales. It is already providing a modern working environment to attract and retain high-calibre staff who will be able to grow and develop their careers here in Wales. Being able to work with colleagues from right across government under one roof is proving hugely beneficial and it is fantastic to be able to open Tŷ William Morgan officially.

Penny Ciniewicz, HMRC Director General for Customer Compliance Group, yesterday said: