Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
UK Government inaction on critical minerals leaves us vulnerable
The UK’s critical minerals supply chains are vulnerable due to our continuing dependence on autocracies – in particular China – and the inaction of successive UK governments, a report from the Foreign Affairs Committee has found.
- Read the report
- Read the report (PDF)
- Read the report summary
- Read all publications related to this inquiry, including written and oral evidence
The Foreign Affairs Committee is today publishing its report, “A rock and a hard place: building critical mineral resilience”. Critical minerals, such as lithium and cobalt, are of strategic significance to the UK and are essential to our economic security and to meeting our climate change targets.
The Committee finds that successive UK governments have failed to recognise the importance of critical minerals. They have lacked the foresight to respond to the aggressive capture of large parts of the market, over the last three decades, by China, and the consequent vulnerabilities in terms of our economic resilience and security.
The UK is lagging behind allies in its response to the challenge. The report finds that the Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy is too broad and does not convey the sense of urgency and the need for decisive action if the UK is to compete effectively for resources and meet net zero commitments.
The Government’s decision not to assess the vulnerabilities and dependencies in the UK’s industrial supply chains before producing the Critical Minerals Strategy is met with criticism from the Committee.
The Committee calls on the Government to publish specific targets for priority sectors and to provide a more detailed implementation plan. Without a clear steer from Government, the UK risks a scattergun approach to 'de-risking' from industry, as well as ineffective use of the UK's diplomatic leverage, the Committee says.
Chair comment
Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Alicia Kearns MP, said:
“From F35 fighter jets to the batteries in our phones, critical minerals are the building blocks of many modern technologies. They are integral to every-day living, the green transition and our nation’s defence.
“But this reliance has created vulnerability – and in the race for resources the UK is falling behind. China has strategically embedded itself in the middle of the critical minerals supply chain, developing the vast majority of the world’s refining capacity.
“For three decades we have been asleep at the wheel, repeatedly failing to recognise the importance of critical minerals and the dangers of our current reliance on autocratic countries.
“It is particularly clear that we need to confront the weakness created by our dependency on a single state: China. These minerals power modern life and if China pulls the plug, we will all pay the price.
“The Government must be able to provide UK industry, as well as current and potential trading partners, with a coherent plan to build critical minerals resilience. We need to move beyond strategy documents and towards implementation, providing clear priorities and supporting industry to deliver. We are in a global competition for technological advantage which we cannot afford to lose.
“This is primarily about power, not trade. The supply of critical minerals is more a geopolitical issue than a geological one. The scale of the challenge ahead of us is huge, but the need to act now is undeniable.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/78/foreign-affairs-committee/news/199060/uk-government-inaction-on-critical-minerals-leaves-us-vulnerable/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Report publication: Appointment of HM Chief Inspector of Probation14/12/2023 11:15:00
The Justice Committee has published its report following the pre-appointment scrutiny hearing on Tuesday, 12 December with the Government’s preferred candidate for HM Chief Inspector of Probation (HMCIP), Martin Jones CBE.
A hostage to fortune: ransomware and UK national security14/12/2023 10:15:00
JCNSS: High risk of catastrophic ransomware attack at any moment, with UK Government planning lacking and held “hostage to fortune”
Edinburgh Reforms a ‘damp squib’ with little impact on economy, MPs find11/12/2023 15:20:00
The Treasury Committee is disappointed at the limited impact of the Government’s flagship financial services reform programme which was launched on 9 December 2022.
Food security is a public good and should be a central tenet of plans for England’s land, Committee argues11/12/2023 12:25:00
The Government should not squander its opportunity to enshrine food security as a central tenet of its eagerly awaited Land Use Framework, the Environmental Audit Committee has warned in its ‘environmental change and food security’ report.
School absence crisis: Education Committee publishes Govt’s response to report07/12/2023 12:10:00
The Education Committee has published the Government’s response to its recent major report on persistent absence from schools (summarised below).
“A false economy with a terrible price” - JCNSS chair comment on Government response to Conflict, Security and Stability Fund report06/12/2023 13:20:00
The Committee is today publishing the Government response to its September report on the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF).
Targeted ten-year plan needed for National Disability Strategy, WEC warns ministers06/12/2023 12:20:00
The Government “has not learnt lessons” from the concerns raised over the development of the National Disability Strategy (NDS) and its efforts to engage with disabled people are “perceived to be superficial”, the Women and Equalities Committee has warned.
Committee proposes raft of measures to stabilise Stormont05/12/2023 09:25:00
A new report by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee into the effectiveness of the institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement has issued a raft of proposals aimed at restoring and stabilising Stormont.
The Committee on Standards has released a report on the conduct of Stephen Flynn MP04/12/2023 16:25:00
This report arises from an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards into whether Stephen Flynn MP had breached paragraph 8 of the 2023 Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament and the Rules for the use of House of Commons stationery.