Scotland Office
|Printable version
UK Government initiative to accelerate investment in Scotland
Cities and regions initiative to 'enhance capability, attract investment, and accelerate growth for the benefit of all of Scotland'
Business leaders joined representatives from the UK Government and Scottish local authorities yesterday [Tuesday 20 January] at the launch of a new initiative to boost investment in Scotland’s eight cities and its regions.
As part of Scottish Cities Week 2026, Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill launched the Scotland Investment Acceleration Programme at an event bringing together Scottish city leaders, investors, finance sector stakeholders, and officials from the Scotland Office, Department for Business and Trade and the Office for Investment.
A collaborative initiative between the UK Government, TheCityUK and the Scottish Cities Alliance (SCA), the Scotland Investment Acceleration Programme will provide structured support, technical guidance and market intelligence to enable local authorities and cities attract inward investment from around the globe.
Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill yesterday said:
Scotland’s cities and regions hold immense potential for inward investment: We have the talent, the ingenuity, and the resources.
This is about building a competitive advantage for Scotland, ensuring our regions and communities are ready to secure the vital capital that drives growth and creates jobs. Together, we will enhance capability, attract investment, and accelerate growth for the benefit of all of Scotland.
Cllr Raymond Bremner, Chair, Scottish Cities Alliance and Leader, Highland Council yesterday said:
Scottish Cities Alliance is proud to support the Scotland Investment Acceleration Programme. Building capability and fostering collaboration between governments, investors, and our Scottish city partners is essential to unlocking transformative investment.
Through initiatives like Scottish Cities Week London, we champion inclusive, sustainable growth and showcase Scotland’s strengths to ensure our cities thrive in a competitive global economy.
Miles Celic OBE, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, yesterday said:
Scotland’s world-class financial and professional services are key drivers of growth and innovation [and a core element of the wider British industry]. We are excited to team up with our public sector partners to boost investment and enhance collaboration between industry and government. This partnership will unlock new opportunities, create high-value jobs, and ensure Scotland remains at the forefront of the UK’s international competitiveness.
The Programme will run throughout 2026, starting with the inaugural Scottish Cities Week Round Table in London, and continuing through events in Scotland.
It will include teach-ins, workshops and webinars to build local authority leaders’ knowledge and capacity, technical sessions on investor expectations and project assessment criteria, guidance to help strengthen investment propositions, networking and peer learning forums to foster collaboration and share best practices, and support for showcasing opportunities and major investment events.
At the Whitehall launch event yesterday, Minister McNeill highlighted The UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy – a 10-year plan geared towards making it quicker and easier for businesses to invest in growth-driving sectors.
Recent UK Government initiatives and funding streams that benefit Scotland were also highlighted to attendees, such as the £140 million Local Growth Fund and £280 million Pride in Place Programme to support improvements in Scotland’s most deprived areas.
Participants heard expert insights on Scotland’s appeal to institutional capital, explored innovative financing approaches for local development, and engaged in open discussions to address current challenges and share practical experiences.
Scottish Cities Week is the Scottish Cities Alliance’s annual flagship event targeting London-based investors, developers, and partners to showcase growth opportunities in Scotland’s cities.
Events lay the foundation for collaboration between Scottish cities and the UK and Scottish governments to boost investor confidence.
The roundtable was attended by stakeholders from Barclays, The CityUK, Scottish Cities Alliance, City of London Corporation, Phoenix Group, Scottish Cities Alliance, Aviva, Blackrock.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-initiative-to-accelerate-investment-in-scotland
Latest News from
Scotland Office
Fish, Trace, Ship – New IUU regulations come into effect with MMO supporting UK seafood industry through the transition08/01/2026 13:12:00
New EU Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing regulations come into force this week, and the UK Fish Export System will require the new information to be provided from this evening (8 January).
£140m Scottish Local Growth Fund to drive economic growth08/01/2026 10:20:00
Five Scottish regions to benefit from a share of a new £140 million UK Government Local Growth Fund.
UK celebrates Scots in HM The King's New Year Honours List30/12/2025 12:07:00
114 people from Scotland who have contributed to their community and country are celebrated in His Majesty The King’s New Year Honours today (Dec 30).
Scottish neighbourhoods to be revitalised with £280 million named15/12/2025 11:10:00
Revealed: The 14 Scottish most in need communities each to benefit from up to £20 million UK Government Pride in Place Programme funding.
Exports boost as Scottish cheese sold in Spain for first time14/11/2025 13:05:00
UK Government 'Brand Scotland' funding helps award-winning producers, including Haddington-based Yester Farm Dairies Limited, debut produce in Spanish stores
Kirsty McNeill visits Scotland's Bravest Manufacturing Company11/11/2025 13:05:00
The Scotland Office Minister met veterans working for the company.
Thousands of patients from Scotland’s poorest areas to benefit from landmark UK government-funded obesity study03/11/2025 13:14:00
Scottish patients placed at the heart of a multi-million pound study of weight-loss medicines.
UK - India Trade Deal Delivers for Scotch Whisky Industry08/10/2025 12:15:00
Scotch Whisky Association and producers join PM India trade mission