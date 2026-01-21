UK Government initiative to accelerate investment in Scotland

Cities and regions initiative to 'enhance capability, attract investment, and accelerate growth for the benefit of all of Scotland'

Business leaders joined representatives from the UK Government and Scottish local authorities yesterday [Tuesday 20 January] at the launch of a new initiative to boost investment in Scotland’s eight cities and its regions.

As part of Scottish Cities Week 2026, Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill launched the Scotland Investment Acceleration Programme at an event bringing together Scottish city leaders, investors, finance sector stakeholders, and officials from the Scotland Office, Department for Business and Trade and the Office for Investment.

A collaborative initiative between the UK Government, TheCityUK and the Scottish Cities Alliance (SCA), the Scotland Investment Acceleration Programme will provide structured support, technical guidance and market intelligence to enable local authorities and cities attract inward investment from around the globe.

Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill yesterday said:

Scotland’s cities and regions hold immense potential for inward investment: We have the talent, the ingenuity, and the resources. This is about building a competitive advantage for Scotland, ensuring our regions and communities are ready to secure the vital capital that drives growth and creates jobs. Together, we will enhance capability, attract investment, and accelerate growth for the benefit of all of Scotland.

Cllr Raymond Bremner, Chair, Scottish Cities Alliance and Leader, Highland Council yesterday said:

Scottish Cities Alliance is proud to support the Scotland Investment Acceleration Programme. Building capability and fostering collaboration between governments, investors, and our Scottish city partners is essential to unlocking transformative investment. Through initiatives like Scottish Cities Week London, we champion inclusive, sustainable growth and showcase Scotland’s strengths to ensure our cities thrive in a competitive global economy.

Miles Celic OBE, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, yesterday said:

Scotland’s world-class financial and professional services are key drivers of growth and innovation [and a core element of the wider British industry]. We are excited to team up with our public sector partners to boost investment and enhance collaboration between industry and government. This partnership will unlock new opportunities, create high-value jobs, and ensure Scotland remains at the forefront of the UK’s international competitiveness.

The Programme will run throughout 2026, starting with the inaugural Scottish Cities Week Round Table in London, and continuing through events in Scotland.

It will include teach-ins, workshops and webinars to build local authority leaders’ knowledge and capacity, technical sessions on investor expectations and project assessment criteria, guidance to help strengthen investment propositions, networking and peer learning forums to foster collaboration and share best practices, and support for showcasing opportunities and major investment events.

At the Whitehall launch event yesterday, Minister McNeill highlighted The UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy – a 10-year plan geared towards making it quicker and easier for businesses to invest in growth-driving sectors.

Recent UK Government initiatives and funding streams that benefit Scotland were also highlighted to attendees, such as the £140 million Local Growth Fund and £280 million Pride in Place Programme to support improvements in Scotland’s most deprived areas.

Participants heard expert insights on Scotland’s appeal to institutional capital, explored innovative financing approaches for local development, and engaged in open discussions to address current challenges and share practical experiences.

Scottish Cities Week is the Scottish Cities Alliance’s annual flagship event targeting London-based investors, developers, and partners to showcase growth opportunities in Scotland’s cities.

Events lay the foundation for collaboration between Scottish cities and the UK and Scottish governments to boost investor confidence.

The roundtable was attended by stakeholders from Barclays, The CityUK, Scottish Cities Alliance, City of London Corporation, Phoenix Group, Scottish Cities Alliance, Aviva, Blackrock.