UK Government issued the Space Industrial Plan to foster growth and resilience in the space sector

The UK Government recently (08 March 2024) released the Space Industrial Plan, a collaborative civil-defense initiative aimed at revitalising the relationship between the government and the commercial space sector. In Farnborough, Min. Andrew Griffith announced the launch of the strategy to members of industry and stakeholders at Space-Comm Expo 2024.

This plan outlines clear visions, missions, and actions to foster growth and enhance resilient space capabilities. The objective of the Space Industrial Plan is to nurture a dynamic ecosystem of space enterprises of various scales, stimulating innovation, and safeguarding operational autonomy in a competitive space landscape. Additionally, it will serve as a cornerstone for future spending strategies, ensuring the effective allocation of resources to support the UK's space aspirations.

It relates with several policy recommendations outlined in techUK’s recent Emerging Space Technologies industry perspective report. Particularly around funding for space activities, the relevance of clusters for innovation, and leveraging the role of Earth Observation data for public service, industry, and academia.

Capabilities goals and key action points

For the first time, clear expectations have been outlined for the sector, focusing on priorities in five key areas crucial for delivering national space capabilities. Ambition and clarity are needed to effectively implement the national space strategy and align with governmental objectives. These areas include:

Satcoms PNT In-orbit servicing Space data for Earth applications Space domain awareness

Additionally, emphasis will be placed on R&D initiatives such as energy propulsion systems and discovery missions. By the summer, the upcoming Future Telecoms Strategy will highlight the role of space in our future telecoms system.

