UK government launches campaign with survivors and families to prevent methanol poisoning tragedies abroad

Travelling Brits urged to ‘Know the Signs’ following cases of death and serious illness overseas.

powerful new testimony videos featuring first-hand accounts from those affected by methanol poisoning released as part of FCDO’s updated Travel Aware campaign

holidaymakers urged to ‘Know the Signs’ so they can reduce risk and act quickly if someone becomes unwell

warnings follow cases of serious illness and death caused by alcoholic drinks tainted or mixed with methanol in popular overseas travel destinations

As thousands of British holidaymakers prepare for summer travel, the UK government, families and survivors affected by methanol poisoning are urging travellers to understand the dangers and take steps to help protect themselves while abroad.

Methanol is a highly toxic industrial strength form of alcohol that can sometimes be found in counterfeit, illegally produced or contaminated alcoholic drinks. As little as 30ml – around a single shot – can be fatal to an adult, while smaller amounts can cause serious and permanent harm, including blindness. Twenty-nine destinations now carry methanol poisoning warnings on UK government travel advice, including popular tourist destinations such as Indonesia, Laos and Vietnam.

From today, as part of the UK government’s ‘Know the Signs’ campaign, powerful new videos are being released featuring the experiences of families and friends of British nationals who died after unknowingly consuming methanol-contaminated alcohol abroad.

Their testimonies underline the devastating consequences of methanol poisoning as well as the importance of recognising the symptoms – including visual disturbances – and seeking urgent medical treatment if methanol poisoning is suspected.

Margaret McKie, whose daughter Kirsty, 38, died from methanol poisoning in Bali after drinking methanol-contaminated alcohol in July 2022, warns:

Kirsty thought, like a lot of people do when they’ve got methanol poisoning, “it’s a hangover, and I’ll just curl up in bed and go to sleep”. But with methanol poisoning, it gets worse. If you notice that one of your friends is much drunker than you would expect them to be, or they’re experiencing vision problems or breathlessness, it’s really important they get to hospital fast. You could save a life.

Hannah-Mei Grisley, whose friend Simone White, 28, died after consuming methanol-contaminated alcohol in Laos in November 2024, said:

Before Simone died, I’d never heard of methanol poisoning. I had no idea that something so dangerous could be present in a drink without any obvious warning signs. The next morning, they [Simone and Bethany] woke up and thought they had a really bad hangover. Simone vomited, Bethany fainted, and that’s when they knew something was seriously wrong. That’s why it’s so important that people know how to reduce the risk when drinking alcohol overseas and seek urgent help as soon as something doesn’t feel right.

Cheznye Emmons, 23, died after suffering from methanol poisoning from gin that had been mixed with methanol in northern Sumatra in 2013. Cheznye’s sister, Measha Emmons, said:

One of the most dangerous things about methanol poisoning is that there is no reliable way to tell whether alcohol has been contaminated, and symptoms can take 12 to 24 hours to appear. But timing is critical. About four or five hours after drinking, Cheznye began to feel unwell. A few hours later, she woke up saying she couldn’t see. By then, it was too late. What happened to Cheznye could happen to anyone. That’s why it’s so important that travellers understand the risks, recognise the warning signs and know how to protect themselves.

While it is not possible to eliminate the risk of methanol poisoning completely when drinking alcohol overseas, British holidaymakers are advised to take practical steps to reduce the risk, including avoiding free cocktails or shots, drinking from unlabelled bottles, and purchasing unusually cheap or heavily discounted drinks that claim to be brand-name alcohol.

Travellers are advised to take particular care with spirit-based drinks, especially those served ‘on the rocks’, as shots, cocktails, or in buckets and jugs. Alternatives could include branded beers, ciders, wines and premixed cocktails sold in sealed bottles or cans. Although it doesn’t completely remove the risk, travellers should stick to licensed stores, bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels, and avoid homemade, bootleg or street-sold alcohol.

The FCDO’s ‘Know the Signs’ campaign also aims to help British travellers look out for the warning signs of methanol poisoning, including nausea, vomiting, dizziness and confusion. While the early symptoms can resemble alcohol poisoning, more distinctive symptoms such as vision problems and breathlessness can develop between 12 and 48 hours after consumption. Anyone showing signs of methanol poisoning should seek urgent medical attention immediately.

Minister for Consular Hamish Falconer MP said:

No one expects a holiday to end in tragedy, yet methanol poisoning can have devastating – and sometimes fatal – consequences. The courage of survivors and bereaved families in sharing their experiences will help raise awareness and could save lives. Before travelling, check the latest travel advice for your destination and act quickly if something doesn’t feel right. When drinking spirits overseas, use reputable venues, purchase sealed drinks and avoid homemade alcohol or free shots. We are working to raise awareness of the warning signs of methanol poisoning and urge anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to seek immediate medical attention, helping British nationals stay safe overseas.

For comprehensive information on recognising symptoms and reducing risks, Brits should visit the Travel Aware campaign website. To check travel advice for a destination, visit foreign travel advice.

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