UK Government Minister for Scotland reacts to LMS for August 2024

Kirsty McNeill underlines plans to tackle poverty, grow the economy, and make work pay for hard-working Scots.

The latest Labour Market Statistics have been published today here.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Kirsty McNeill said:

Today’s figures are encouraging but there is still a lot of work to do and the UK Government is going to deliver the change the country needs. Giving people support to join the workforce and the security they need to remain in fairly-paid jobs is vital as we tackle poverty and grow the economy.

We’re banning exploitative zero hour contracts, we’ve taken the first steps to make the national minimum wage a real living wage, and we’re planning JobCentre reform.