UK Government Ministers to meet with Northern Ireland schools ahead of East-West Council

East-West Council highlights connectivity and improving East-West trade.

Intergovernmental meeting will highlight Connect Fund opportunities for community and voluntary groups.

Joint school visit with NI Education Minister to highlight collaboration ahead of school twinning programme pilot scheme.

UK Government Ministers are engaging with Northern Ireland schools to highlight the importance of East-West relations in the lead up to today’s (January 22) East-West Council in Belfast.

Formed as part of the Safeguarding the Union command paper, the East-West Council is a forum for key representatives from government, civil society and businesses from across the UK to advance shared opportunities and address shared challenges. Today’s meeting will be the second to be held in Northern Ireland and the third East-West Council to be held overall.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Matthew Patrick will be joined by Minister for the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds, and Minister for Early Education Olivia Bailey from the UK Government; as well as First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Education Minister Paul Givan from the Northern Ireland Executive.

The agenda will include an update from the Secretary of State on the £16.6 million funding package announced at last November’s Budget for strengthening trade across the UK internal market, including £2.25 million funding for Intertrade UK and additional funding for the establishment of a new “one stop shop” facility for Windsor Framework guidance and support for businesses. In addition, Chair of Intertrade UK Baroness Foster will give an update on the organisation’s plans.

In addition, there will be an update on the Northern Ireland Office’s Connect Fund, which has already awarded over £400,000 to fifteen organisations in round one, and is offering a total of £500,000 in round two, which is now open for applications until midday February 12. The Connect Fund offers grants from £300 up to £50,000 aiming to support work in sectors directly affecting Northern Ireland communities, encouraging East-West collaboration across the UK, and equipping local groups to tackle challenges and access opportunities shared by communities in Great Britain.

There will also be an update on the Safeguarding the Union Command Paper commitment to a UK school twinning programme pilot focused on reading, which is being developed between the UK Government’s Department for Education and the Northern Ireland Executive’s Department of Education.

Ahead of the meeting, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Matthew Patrick will visit schools in Belfast alongside Northern Ireland Education Minister Paul Givan and UK Government Minister for Early Years, Olivia Bailey. These joint visits will highlight the two governments working in partnership to deliver high and rising standards for Northern Ireland’s children and young people, and to learn from each other’s education practice and priorities.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said:

The extensive work being undertaken across the UK Government to strengthen East-West relations demonstrates this Government’s commitment to connectivity and strong relationships between all parts of the UK. I’m particularly glad to welcome to the East-West Council the Minister for the Cabinet Office and the Minister for Early Years Education, whose presence will emphasise these strong and constructive working relationships. From the work of Intertrade UK to support Northern Ireland’s businesses and economic growth; to the Connect Fund’s championing of Northern Ireland’s community and voluntary sector; and the development of a twinning programme in partnership with the NI Department of Education to support Northern Ireland’s children and young people, the UK Government is working to build relationships and initiatives which improve opportunities for people in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Matthew Patrick said:

The deep links between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom are a source of real pride. I have seen this first hand in the brilliant outcomes of the Connect Fund - and they have been cemented today at this important East-West Council meeting. I have been clear from the start that in addition to a record settlement from the Northern Ireland Executive, I want to ensure that expertise is shared between UK Government departments and the NI Executive. That is why I was delighted to welcome Minister Bailey to join myself and Minister Givan to engage with pupils from four schools in Belfast, discussing the opportunities around the school twinning programme for young people in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Minister for the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds said:

The Government is fully committed to Northern Ireland’s prosperity and delivering economic growth across all parts of the UK. That is why we are boosting the UK internal market, including through an enhanced ‘one stop shop’ service to support traders in Northern Ireland and a new UK/EU agri-food and drink agreement that will smooth the flow of goods still further.

Minister for Early Years Education Olivia Bailey said:

Our school twinning pilot demonstrates the learning and partnership that is foundational to our relationship with Northern Ireland, as well as our shared commitment to ensure children and young people across the UK can achieve and thrive. Through our focus on reading we are helping children open windows into the lives of others and develop skills that will last them a lifetime, which is why I am encouraging everyone to rediscover the joy of reading for pleasure as part of this programme and our National Year of Reading running this year.

