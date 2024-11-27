UK Government opens call to fund satellite connectivity in remote areas

Driving forward a trend in the satellite telecommunications industry, the UK Space Agency announced today a funding call of up to £3.5 million to test innovative hybrid connectivity solutions in some of the very hard to reach places in the UK. This call is part of part of the Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) programme.

In close collaboration with DSIT and the European Space Agency (ESA), the UKSA aim is to bridge the digital divide through three projects to deliver satellite services. One project will aim at providing gigabit-capable internet, with terminals on vehicles to improve connectivity in rural and remote locations for local authorities, farmers, emergency services, events and tourism.

Other two projects will launch hybrid networks in Shetland and Northern Ireland. The former comprehends a Site of Special Scientific Interest on one of the Shetland Islands, Papa Stour. While the latter refers to the Rathlin Island Service Demonstrator.

These deployments will aim at connecting these locations with no access to traditional networks. The Government envisions that these will support several sectors and local businesses, improving digital infrastructure to develop the economy and quality of life to remote populations.

These testbeds will play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of connectivity by leveraging a combination of satellite technology and mobile networks. They aim to test innovative new services, using a portable nomadic multi-orbit user terminal that have the potential to transform connectivity for remote and rural communities.

Using signals from satellite in LEO and GEO, the project seeks to deliver reliable and fast communication system. The chosen locations have inconsistent network quality, depending on mainland mobile signals and different broadband coverage. Satellite terminals would offer wireless and mobile technologies, which would not be viable through submarine cables.

Beyond practical terms, satellite connectivity delivers on environmental objectives, minimising impact of extending coverage to remote areas, preserving the natural landscape. These projects dialogue directly with recent discussions held at techUK to address the potential of direct-to-device through network convergence.

By bringing satellite into existing mobile coverage, operators can extend their capability to remote and very hard to reach areas. More than delivering connectivity to individual handsets, which already expands commercial activity, IoT applications across agriculture, energy, emergency services, and other local businesses could promote significant impacts to the economy.

Next steps from techUK

With the shift toward D2D services, the complexities of spectrum allocation, and the rising focus on 5G NTN, the industry stands at the brink of a transformative era. As investment surges, collaboration between traditional MNOs, SNOs, and governments becomes ever more critical to unlocking adoption and deployment. The future of connectivity isn’t just about technological breakthroughs—it’s about building strong partnerships to deliver seamless, secure, and truly global coverage.

techUK is working with members to serve as a catalyst for bold initiatives that highlight the transformative impact of satellite technology across industries. Our next steps include crafting a compelling position paper that illustrates the vast potential of satellite telecommunications, coupled with actionable recommendations for the industry and government.

Event Round-up: Launching Network Convergence

The "Launching Network Convergence" event organized by techUK brought together key players in the satellite and terrestrial networks industry to discuss the future of ubiquitous connectivity, satellite integration, and the growing need for convergence between various network types.

