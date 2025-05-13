UK Government Overseas Network to Sell Scotland Around the World

Scottish Secretary drives forward Brand Scotland with new campaign fund.

The UK Government’s drive to sell Brand Scotland around the world will get a boost with the launch of a new fund for overseas campaigns.

The Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray, is offering the UK’s international network grants of up to £20,000 for innovative and creative activities to market Scotland overseas.

One of Ian Murray’s priorities at the Scotland Office is Brand Scotland - promoting Scottish goods and services overseas and encouraging inward investment in Scotland. This is a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change.

The US and India free trade agreements signed last week show just how popular Scottish products are overseas. The India deal slashed tariffs for Scotch - great news for our whisky producers who want to expand their overseas markets.

This new fund will complement an extensive programme of overseas visits planned for Scotland Office ministers over the year, following on from Ian Murray’s recent successful trips to Norway, Malaysia, Singapore, Washington and New York.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said:

“Brand Scotland is a fantastic opportunity to promote all that is great about Scotland around the world, and show investors the opportunities of Scotland. Through the Foreign, Development and Commonwealth Office, the UK has an extensive overseas network, which works day in day out to promote our country. This exciting new fund will boost the overseas network’s ability to promote Scotland and all it has to offer in many key markets. Brand Scotland is a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change, to boost growth and put more money in people’s pockets.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

“The UK-India free trade deal slashing whisky export tariffs is a prime example of how the UK Government is unlocking growth opportunities to deliver for people in every corner of the country, as part of our Plan for Change. “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is looking forward to showcasing Brand Scotland around the world as part of our mission to turbo charge the economy and put more money back in people’s pockets. “Kickstarting economic growth is in this government’s DNA so my diplomats will be working tirelessly to shout about everything Scotland has to offer, not least its world-beating food and drink.”

Brand Scotland leverages Scotland’s unique cultural assets and the UK’s soft power. The UK Government’s overseas network will have the opportunity to bid for funds. Projects will support Scotland-focused trade missions and trade events. We expect bids to be creative and go beyond ‘business as usual’.

Bids will be assessed on their ability to deliver measurable outcomes and foster long-term relationships with stakeholders in host countries. Bids will be reviewed by officials from the Scotland Office, FCDO, and the Department for Business and Trade - with the Scotland Office giving final sign-off.