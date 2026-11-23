Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
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UK Government position on COP31 Outcome
UK Government position on COP31 Outcome
This COP sought to confront hard truths – that global warming is set to overshoot 1.5C and that we must act with even more urgency to reduce emissions; accelerate clean electrification; deliver our transition away from fossil fuels, and build resilience to climate shocks.
The United Kingdom does not believe the cover decision proposed by the Presidencies meets the moment. We believe it moves us backwards on the science when we must accelerate implementation. It has compromised where it should have presented bold collective ambition on climate action. It is our responsibility to protect and uphold the Paris Agreement. It is our duty to protect communities across the UK, the Commonwealth and those most vulnerable to climate shocks.
We have worked closely with partners from across every region of the world in Antalya. We have advanced our work on many issues, in ways that weren’t reflected in the cover text to be issued at the end of the COP.
Nevertheless, in the spirit of the implementation agenda we commit to:
- Working with partners to speed the transition away from fossil fuels and protecting forests.
- Working together to support clean electrification across the world, delivering affordable power as a response to overshoot.
- Working together on a meaningful process on adaptation finance, to clarify the baseline, track implementation and improve access.
- Working together to reform and uphold the integrity of the COP process so we can meaningfully deliver on the Paris Agreement and the change the world needs.
- Working together on action to protect our oceans.
- Working together to support mountain regions, and glacier dependent communities facing the adverse effects of climate change.
This is how we demonstrate our commitment to multilateralism and put it into action. We are firmly committed to driving forward action over the next year, ready to return to COP32 in Addis Ababa with advances made, even stronger resolve and an improved COP process. We have no choice but to do so.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-position-on-cop31-outcome
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