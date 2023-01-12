UK Government position on Venezuela

FCDO Minister for Americas & Caribbean, David Rutley, gave a Written Ministerial Statement on Venezuela on 12 January 2023.

On 30 December 2022 the 2015 National Assembly of Venezuela democratically voted to disband the interim Government and the position of constitutional interim President held by Juan Guaidó, with effect from 5 January 2023.

We respect the result of this vote. We continue to consider the National Assembly elected in 2015 as the last democratically elected National Assembly in Venezuela, and take note of the Assembly’s vote to extend its mandate for another year.

It remains the UK Government’s position that the 2018 presidential election was not held in accordance with international democratic standards. The UK continues not to accept the legitimacy of the administration put in place by Nicolás Maduro.

We will continue to work with our international partners to encourage all parties concerned to do everything necessary to bring about a return to democracy in Venezuela and to hold free, fair presidential elections in 2024, in accordance with international democratic standards. The restoration of democratic institutions and practices in Venezuela is essential and will help bring an end to the multiple crises afflicting the Venezuelan people.