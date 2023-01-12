Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK Government position on Venezuela
FCDO Minister for Americas & Caribbean, David Rutley, gave a Written Ministerial Statement on Venezuela on 12 January 2023.
On 30 December 2022 the 2015 National Assembly of Venezuela democratically voted to disband the interim Government and the position of constitutional interim President held by Juan Guaidó, with effect from 5 January 2023.
We respect the result of this vote. We continue to consider the National Assembly elected in 2015 as the last democratically elected National Assembly in Venezuela, and take note of the Assembly’s vote to extend its mandate for another year.
It remains the UK Government’s position that the 2018 presidential election was not held in accordance with international democratic standards. The UK continues not to accept the legitimacy of the administration put in place by Nicolás Maduro.
We will continue to work with our international partners to encourage all parties concerned to do everything necessary to bring about a return to democracy in Venezuela and to hold free, fair presidential elections in 2024, in accordance with international democratic standards. The restoration of democratic institutions and practices in Venezuela is essential and will help bring an end to the multiple crises afflicting the Venezuelan people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-position-on-venezuela
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK voices full support to 2023 OSCE Chair North Macedonia: UK statement to the OSCE12/01/2023 12:20:00
Ambassador Neil Bush stresses that the OSCE is now needed more than ever and reaffirms UK's strong support to North Macedonia as incoming 2023 OSCE Chair.
Colombia remains an example to the world of the transformative potential of dialogue and leadership12/01/2023 11:05:00
Minister for Americas and the Caribbean David Rutley gave a statement at the UN Security Council meeting on Colombia
Iran: Foreign Secretary calls on the Iranian regime to halt the execution of Alireza Akbari12/01/2023 09:20:00
The Foreign Secretary has urged the Iranian authorities to release British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.
Foreign Secretary in Belfast as progress is made on NI Protocol11/01/2023 16:10:00
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meets political and business leaders in Belfast as progress is made on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
North Korea missile launch, 1 January 2023: FCDO statement03/01/2023 09:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has issued a statement after North Korea launched a ballistic missile.
G7 statement on the Taliban banning Afghan women from aid work29/12/2022 10:05:00
Joint statement from G7 Foreign Ministers on the Taliban’s ban on Afghan women working for NGOs
North Korea: UK spokesperson response to firing of two short-range ballistic missiles23/12/2022 14:20:00
North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang's Sunan area on Friday, according to reports by the South Korean military.
Agreement reached between Italy and UK on exchange of driving licences without a test23/12/2022 12:20:00
The UK and Italy have signed today an agreement for the exchange of driving licences without the need to take a test.