Wales Office
|Printable version
UK Government provides £22M extra support for Port Talbot steelworkers and businesses
Businesses and workers affected by changes at Tata Steel’s Port Talbot site will be able to access an extra £22 million in support from the UK Government.
- Major £22 million uplift in Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board funding.
- Funds available for the community now total £122 million - £102 million from UK Government and £20 million from Tata Steel.
- The additional funding could support up to 1,000 more jobs in the local community.
Businesses and workers affected by changes at Tata Steel’s Port Talbot site will be able to access an extra £22 million in support from the UK Government.
Since July 2024, the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board, chaired by Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens, has allocated £80 million in UK Government funding to support where it has most been needed – so far funding thousands of training courses for individuals, and so far supporting nearly 200 businesses to start and grow companies, invest in new equipment and move into new markets.
The rapid delivery of UK Government funding into the Port Talbot area has helped ensure there has been no increase in unemployment benefits take-up in the region during Tata Steel’s transition to greener steelmaking.
In response to the high demand for the funds provided by the Transition Board and the support it continues to provide to businesses across South Wales, a further £22 million has now been allocated by UK Government.
This additional funding, announced on Thursday (18 December) will allow more applications from businesses for the Supply Chain, Business Start-Up, Resilience and Growth Funds into 2026.
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:
This government has acted decisively to support workers and businesses in Port Talbot, allocating the entire £80 million in initial funding quickly into the community to ensure that whoever needed support could access it.
Grants have been delivered swiftly to meet the needs of local people, businesses and communities and there is evidence that our approach is working. But we want to make sure that as many people as possible have continued access to support with the extra £22 million for local businesses into the new year.
We said we would back workers and businesses affected by the transition at Port Talbot and are delivering on that promise.
It remains a difficult time for Tata Steel workers, their families and the community, but we will continue to support them.”
Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens announced the increased UK Government funding on Thursday at Port Talbot-based engineering company JES Group which has accessed Transition Board support.
She visited the JES Academy which is proving training for dozens of Port Talbot steelworkers, many of whom have also accessed Transition Board funding.
Justin Johnson, Director of JES Group and The Skills Academy, said:
I want to express our gratitude to the UK Government for establishing the original Transition Fund and for now having the foresight to increase the level of support at such a critical moment. This uplift will make a significant difference to supply‑chain companies like ours.
As Tata Steel transitions to electric arc furnace steelmaking, businesses like JES must transition alongside it, while also diversifying into new sectors to reduce our reliance on what was once our core work.
We continue to believe that the history of steelmaking in Port Talbot is far from over and that a brighter, greener future lies ahead — but while that future takes shape, diversification is essential.
The journey has not been easy, and it is far from over, but this additional support creates real opportunities for stability and growth.
I also want to recognise Business Wales and, in particular, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Economic Development team for their guidance and practical assistance.
The UK Government’s £80m Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board fund was set up to protect jobs and the local economy during Tata Steel’s ongoing transition to greener steelmaking in the town.
Businesses or individuals interested in applying for any of the funds can find information on the Tata Steel Transition Information Hub. The Hub also contains details of other support for workers and businesses affected by the transition.
The UK Government has committed £2.5 billion of investment to rebuild the UK’s steel industry for decades to come as it decarbonises. Its Steel Strategy for the UK industry will be published in early 2026.
This is in addition to the £500 million allocated to Tata Steel in Port Talbot for an electric arc furnace, which is now under construction.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-provides-22m-extra-support-for-port-talbot-steelworkers-and-businesses
Latest News from
Wales Office
Scheme for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to be expanded07/12/2017 19:08:05
Home Office's National Transfer Scheme to be rolled out to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Thousands of children in poverty across Wales to be helped by UK Government’s historic Child Poverty Strategy08/12/2025 15:10:00
Thousands of children living in poverty across Wales to be helped as the UK Government launches its Child Poverty Strategy.
AI to power national renewal as government announces billions of additional investment and new plans to boost UK businesses, jobs and innovation21/11/2025 15:14:00
A major package of new reforms and investment will put AI at heart of government’s mission to drive growth, create jobs and spread prosperity across the country.
AI Growth Zones to create thousands of jobs and unlock up to £100 billion in investment, as new site confirmed for North Wales13/11/2025 17:29:00
North Wales in line for more than 3,400 new jobs through newly announced AI Growth Zone, as the Prime Minister and Technology Secretary set out plans to ensure sites deliver for working people.
North Wales to pioneer UK’s first small modular reactors13/11/2025 11:26:00
Anglesey set for thousands of new jobs as Prime Minister confirms Wylfa will host UK's first small modular nuclear reactors.
Service family homes in Wales to benefit from a £9bn 'generational renewal' of UK military accommodation07/11/2025 17:20:00
Armed Forces personnel and their families in Wales will benefit from the most significant transformation of UK military housing in more than 50 years.
Wales benefits from £1.1 billion defence investment backing thousands of skilled jobs28/10/2025 16:05:00
Welsh communities are benefiting from significant defence investment that is backing high-quality careers across the nation.
Clean energy jobs boom to see 15,000 new jobs in communities across Wales23/10/2025 16:17:00
A generation of young people in Wales will benefit from clean energy jobs, under plans announced by the UK government as part of its clean energy superpower mission.