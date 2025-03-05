UK Government releases £129m for reform of NI public services

Secretary of State has welcomed the release of £129 million by the UK Government to support public service transformation in Northern Ireland.

The funding is the first tranche of the £235 million transformation fund committed to the Executive, and demonstrates the UK Government’s commitment to improving public services for people in Northern Ireland.

Targeted funding will support six Executive projects across the Departments of Health, Justice, Education and Infrastructure.

UK Government support to deliver Plan for Change.

The funding will see £61m go towards expanding the multi-disciplinary team approach to primary care across Northern Ireland, and support five other projects across justice, education and infrastructure which represent key priorities in the Executive’s Programme for Government.

This is the first tranche of funding to be allocated from the £235 million fund created by the UK Government as part of the financial package that led to the restoration of the Executive in February 2024. It comes in addition to a £1.5 billion increase through the Barnett formula, with £1.2 billion for day-to-day spending, and £270 million for capital investment. This investment shows the Government’s Plan for Change delivering reform and growth for the people of Northern Ireland.

Mr Benn said: “Everyone recognises that the task of stabilising and transforming Northern Ireland’s health and other public services is a priority.

“This allocation of UK Government funding is a really important step towards this, and in this UK Government, the Executive will always have a partner that is committed to supporting this work every step of the way.

“I am delighted that Northern Ireland will this year receive its largest real terms financial settlement since devolution, supporting growth and investment. Yesterday’s additional funding will go directly towards the transformation of public services, which the people of Northern Ireland want to see.”

Background