UK Government saves vital community assets across Scotland
Projects in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Falkirk and Isle of Arran to receive share of the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.
Across Scotland community venues at risk of being lost forever have been rescued and placed into the hands of the local community with over £800,000 from the Community Ownership Fund.
The UK Government has allocated shares of the multimillion pound Community Ownership Fund to help community groups take ownership of local institutions falling into disrepair and give them a new lease of life so they can continue to provide vital services, create more opportunities for local people and boost local economies
Successful projects include the transformation of an old primary school into a vibrant community hub, funding to open the Lochranza Hotel bar on the Isle of Arran and money for a grass roots sports club in Falkirk.
Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison recently said:
This announcement will help people across Scotland restore the cherished pillars of community that bring people together and provide vital services for local people. With government backing these places will continue to thrive, run by the local community for the local community from Falkirk to the Isle of Arran.
UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord recently said:
Congratulations to the latest four Scottish projects being awarded a share of the UK Government Community Ownership Fund. Ten venues serving communities across Scotland are now being supported by £2 million investment from the fund. In total, our levelling up agenda is seeing more than £2 billion directly invested in Scotland by the UK Government.
Mark Crawford, Vice President, Falkirk RFC recently said:
The fund will help us to create an attractive, modern hub which will be used by a new adult women’s team. With the funding, we plan to install a new sustainable heating system and create fit-for-purpose changing and showering facilities, a new physio suite, gym and a flexible teaching area. We plan to deliver a variety of sport, health and wellbeing focused programmes from the facility, with partner organisations like FDAMH, Falkirk’s mental health association, and we believe the new facility will help address a lot of high-priority local needs beyond sport.
Successful projects include:
- ‘The Heart’ in Edinburgh, a former primary school and listed building will be transformed into a vibrant community hub offering activities, learning and services to local families, with £300,000 in funding.
- The doors of the Lochranza Hotel on the remote Isle of Arran will fly open again to welcome punters into the warm hearth to enjoy their selection of malt whiskies, thanks to a £300,000 grant. The hotel was at risk of being lost forever after closing due to the pandemic.
- Falkirk Rugby Football and Sports Club will use its £115,000 grant to transform dilapidated changing pavilions into modern, inclusive, multi-purpose facilities in a boost for local girl’s and women’s teams.
- The historic Albert Park in Glasgow’s Southside will also benefit from £100,000 of levelling up cash to restore the clubhouse and pavilion so that locals can enjoy them for generations to come.
The move forms part of the UK Government’s drive to level up local communities across the country, create more opportunities for local people and boost local economies as a result.
Combined with round one projects, this additional funding takes our overall total to £16.74m for 70 projects, with £2.0m allocated to Scotland.
Further information
The prospectus for the second round of the £150 million Community Ownership Fund updated the fund to make it more clear and extend the eligibility requirements, following feedback from previous applicants.
This second round of the £150 million Community Ownership Fund will build on the success of the round one, which saw over £10 million awarded to 38 successful projects across the UK: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/community-ownership-fund-first-round-successful-bidders
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-saves-vital-community-assets-across-scotland
