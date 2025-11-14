UK government savings bank must develop improved delivery plan for overdue and over-budget digital revamp

NS&I, which has over 24 million customers in the UK, has faced significant challenges with implementing its digital transformation programme including costs increases, procurement issues and an estimated 4-year delay.

Despite a reset of the programme in 2024, NS&I still does not have a realistic integrated plan in place and lacks capacity and capability to deliver the programme.

The NAO sets out several recommendations for the programme, including developing a plan and reviewing the governance structure.

The UK’s state-owned savings bank has underestimated the scale of the challenge it has faced in digitally transforming the business – leading to significant cost increases, delays and procurement issues – and must now develop a realistic plan to ensure its transformation programme can deliver the intended benefits for customers and the taxpayer, a new report from the National Audit Office (NAO) has found.1

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) raises funds for government by borrowing from individual savers, who invest in products such as Premium Bonds, which give savers the chance win tax-free prizes, and tax-free cash ISAs. Customers have collectively invested over £240 billion in NS&I.

Through its digital transformation programme, which formally launched in 2020, NS&I aims to measurably reduce running costs; support vulnerable and excluded people as a self-service digital business; and deliver its services with greater speed, lower risk and with greater flexibility.2

NS&I set itself an overly ambitious timetable, resulting in delays and cost increases.3 NS&I now expects the programme to be completed in March 2028 – four years behind schedule – and total costs have risen from £1.7 billion (in 2020) to £3 billion.4

A weak understanding of the complexity and interdependencies of the system led to problems with procurement of new contracts, delivery and delayed timescales,5 leading to NS&I changing its programme rating from ‘Amber’ to ‘Red’ (indicating that delivery appeared unachievable) and a full programme reset.6

Since the reset, NS&I has worked to develop an integrated plan for the programme. Although this is not yet complete, NS&I has made efforts to improve relationships with suppliers, identify key risks and finalise a resource management strategy.

The NAO recommends that NS&I:

develops a realistic delivery plan for the programme, including detailed end-to-end design and aims;

improves its approach to contract management, linking this to how it manages risks and ensuring there are sufficient resource for procuring new suppliers; and

reviews the governance structure required for implementation as well as the system that monitors programme costs and risks.

The NAO also recommends that HM Treasury clearly lays out expectations of the role of NS&I’s board, as well as its own role in future delivery.

“NS&I faced complex, long-term technology challenges and saw the ending of the contract with its external supplier as an opportunity to resolve these and transform its business. “But it underestimated the scale of this challenge and overestimated its ability to deliver its digital transformation programme, which led to significant cost and time increases. “Since resetting the programme in 2024, NS&I has made progress by identifying the key issues to address. It must now develop a realistic integrated plan to deliver its new operating model and achieve intended benefits for the business, customers and the taxpayer.”

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO

