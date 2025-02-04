UK government seeks out quantum industry experts for advisory board to accelerate deployment of game-changing technology

Key specialists are being called upon to join a board advising the UK government in seizing the transformative potential of quantum technologies today.

UK’s leadership on breakthrough quantum tech celebrated as the International Year of Quantum begins today

DSIT is looking for experts from industry and academia to advise on how to further accelerate the benefits of quantum for the UK

UK delegation, led by National Technology Advisor Dave Smith, will visit the UNESCO HQ in Paris to celebrate 100 years of quantum breakthroughs and the subsequent benefits, from drug discoveries to boosts in cybersecurity

An Expression of Interest (EOI) has now launched for new members to join DSIT’s Quantum Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).

The recruitment push comes as a UK delegation is set to fly the flag for British quantum at a global event in Paris celebrating quantum’s remarkable impact on the world in the past century.

With at least 160 companies active up and down the country, the UK is home to the second largest quantum sector globally, strongly supported by investment from the public and private sectors.

To raise awareness of how quantum innovations are improving our lives by driving growth, creating jobs and delivering breakthroughs in fields like healthcare, UK officials, led by the National Technology Advisor, will mark the start of the International Year of Quantum in Paris today.

The event, convened by UNESCO, marks 100 years since the initial development of quantum mechanics, and brings together the leading lights in the field from across the entire world to exchange ideas and showcase best practices in quantum science education, research and industry applications.

Quantum technologies harness the unique properties of subatomic particles to process information and solve pressing problems in a new way. New innovations in quantum, such as improved health diagnostics and future proofing cyber security to make our streets safe, will help drive the government’s Plan for Change.

To seize the potential of this technology and support the UK’s vision to be a leading quantum-enabled economy, DSIT is expanding and bolstering its Quantum Strategic Advisory Board.

UK Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

Joining the Quantum Advisory Board is a great opportunity for those who understand the potential of quantum best to help harness the benefits of quantum for the economy and society. This government restates its commitment to quantum science and technology and the advice of the Board will be invaluable as we continue to play a key role in ensuring the UK maintains its leadership in this area.

UK National Technology Advisor, Dave Smith said:

It’s only right that in 2025 we are celebrating quantum’s transformative potential. From telecommunications to improved medical imaging, quantum science and technology has been central to the groundbreaking innovations of this century. The future innovations that could emerge from this technology will help us to benefit from the enlightened combination of long-term partnership from academia, government and the private sector. They will benefit all of us in our daily lives and grow brilliant UK companies and create jobs.

Leading experts from academic and industry can apply to join the Board, chaired by Sir Peter Knight, and advise the UK government on quantum technologies, contributing to the implementation of the National Quantum Strategy.

As a critical technology that offers solutions in almost every sector, from healthcare to energy, quantum will form an important part of the government’s forthcoming industrial strategy.

