UK Government seizes post-Brexit freedoms for fishing industry

New measures will support thriving fishing industry.

Package of measures will help fishing industry thrive and deliver a healthier marine environment

Reforms seize new freedoms outside the EU and mark a clear departure from the Common Fisheries Policy

Announcement builds on investment and uplift in fisheries opportunities worth more than £200 million

The UK Government has today set out further steps to deliver a thriving, sustainable fishing industry and healthy marine environment for generations to come.

Seizing the opportunities of our freedoms outside the EU, the UK is introducing a world class system of fisheries management which draws on the best available science and the expertise of our fishermen to ensure our fish stocks are healthy and sustainable long into the future

This new system will be underpinned by Fisheries Management Plans – blueprints for how best to manage fish stocks – with the first six published today, including bass, king scallops, crab and lobster; amazing produce which we are renowned for around the world.

These management plans – developed together with industry and anglers over 18 months – deliver commitments from the Fisheries Act 2020 and will help to build a modern, resilient fishing industry while securing sustainable fish stocks. These plans will be a combination of actions that can be taken now to protect stocks – such as seasonal closures or further scientific studies – and longer-term approaches, using the latest scientific evidence so we have the most productive and sustainable sector possible.

Today’s announcement includes a boost for the small under 10 metre vessels which are the lifeblood of our coastal communities, making use of our post Brexit quota increases by removing a cap on the amount of quota they can use and opening up more potential income for smaller businesses.

There will also be a consultation launching the government’s vision for remote electronic monitoring (REM) in English waters, setting out the proposed approach and next steps. REM systems include cameras, gear sensors and GPS units, and will ensure our management plans are supported by robust evidence and data. This cutting-edge technology can gather data while fishing boats are at sea, including on the amount, size and species of fish which are being caught. They will also be able to record information on accidental bycatch of sea birds or whales and dolphins. The information REM can deliver will support the fishing industry to manage stocks sustainably for the benefit of future generations and give fish buyers and retailers greater confidence in the sustainability of our fish.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Thérèse Coffey, said:

“The UK has some of the finest fish stocks in the world, forming an integral part of healthy marine ecosystems while providing livelihoods, enjoyment and prosperity to coastal communities. “Today’s reforms mark a clear departure from the outdated Common Fisheries Policy now we are an independent coastal state, and will deliver the UK’s ambition to build a modern, resilient and profitable fishing industry underpinned by sustainable fish stocks and a healthy marine environment for the future.”

Mike Cohen, Chief Executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said:

“For centuries, fishing has produced food, provided jobs and supported communities. Measures to strengthen fishing businesses and enhance their sustainable growth will bring tangible benefits to the UK. “Fisheries Management Plans represent a genuinely ambitious attempt to break away from the unsuccessful top-down impositions of the CFP and unite fishers, scientists and regulators in building something new and better. Fishermen’s livelihoods depend on healthy seas and sensible regulations. We welcome this opportunity to collaborate in shaping them.”

The government has also announced that it is:

Setting out a new approach to managing discards in England which will support the long-term future of the English fishing fleet and coastal communities whilst protecting our marine environment and the fish stocks that industry depends on;

Consulting on the establishment of a licensed recreational bluefin catch and release tuna fishery, providing economic opportunities for coastal towns and rural communities;

Awarding a further £45.6 million from the UK Seafood Fund to modernise infrastructure across the UK seafood sector and ensure we are using the best research for fisheries management, and support around 1,500 jobs;

Responding to a consultation on flyseining (a method of trawl fishing) to provide some immediate protection for squid stocks and wider demersal non-quota species; and

Publishing a summary of responses to a consultation on spatial management of sandeels, with a majority of respondents being in favour of the option to fully close industrial sandeel fishing in English waters of the North Sea.

These reforms will play a crucial role in achieving the goals in our Environmental Improvement Plan and the UK Government’s Food Strategy, helping to improve food security as well as levelling up some of our much-loved coastal towns and communities.

Today’s announcement builds on the progress which the UK government has already made to deliver a thriving fishing sector outside the EU. The UK government successfully negotiated a significant uplift in quota shares following EU exit, valued at around £101 million in fishing opportunities to the UK fleet this year alone. Meanwhile the UK Seafood Fund is investing £100 million into the long-term future of the UK fisheries sector, helping to drive innovation, support job creation and boost seafood exports to new markets.

Defra and partner organisations are running online and in-person events throughout August and early September for those with an interest in the commercial and recreational fishing and the marine environment, to find out more about the reforms and how they can respond to the consultations. All events will be listed on Eventbrite.

Notes to Editors

Fisheries Management Plans

The six Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs) announced today are the first of the 43 FMPs proposed in the UK’s Joint Fisheries Statement.

The FMPs cover crab and lobster, whelk, king scallops, bass, channel non-quota demersal stocks and southern North Sea and Eastern channel mixed flat fish. The bass and king scallop FMPs have been developed jointly with the Welsh Government.

Each FMP proposes a series of short, medium and long-term actions to ensure the stocks are managed sustainably.

They are the result of an 18-month process involving hundreds of hours of discussions with the fishing sector, anglers and other stakeholders, during which Defra has tested different approaches to developing these plans.

Consultation on Remote Electronic Monitoring (REM)

Remote Electronic Monitoring (REM) will allow for effective monitoring and better data on fishing activities through the use of integrated on-board systems that may include cameras, gear sensors and GPS, helping to make data-led fisheries management decisions.

Defra is consulting on expanding the use of REM in English waters, proposing a targeted approach and prioritising the following fisheries which would come online in stages over the next five years:

Pelagic Trawls over 24m in length fishing in all English waters

Demersal seines (flyseines) fishing in English waters of the Southern North Sea and English Channel

Demersal trawls using mesh sizes of up to 120mm (targeting nephrops) fishing in English waters of the North Sea

Fixed and drift nets (gill and trammel nets) fishing in English waters of the Celtic Sea and English Channel

Demersal trawls, including beam trawls, fishing in English waters of the Celtic Sea and English Channel

Consultation on discards reform

A ban on discarding (the practice of throwing unwanted catches of fish back into the sea) was introduced by the EU in 2015, but evidence has shown it has not been as effective as hoped in changing fishing practices.

Defra is consulting on a different approach to manage discards.

The proposals include the key principle of counting all fish catches against quota to keep fishing with agreed UK limits through better catch accounting. Defra will work with industry groups and stakeholders to develop measures to avoid and reduce unwanted catch, for example through more selective fishing gear.

Consultation on a recreational ‘catch and release’ fishery for bluefin tuna (BFT)

Since 2021, the UK negotiated has its own BFT quota through the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT).

The UK has already taken advantage of leaving the EU to begin establishing bluefin tuna fisheries in our waters.

Defra is now consulting on plans to permit catch and release recreational fisheries for bluefin tuna in the UK, with the aim of having fishing taking place in UK waters from next summer – allowing recreational fishers, coastal communities and the wider economy to benefit from the presence of this iconic species in our waters while ensuring it remains sustainable in the long term.

Consultation on the removal of licence cap for small fishing vessels

More than 400 English small vessels (10-metre and under) are subject to a limit of 350kg on the amount of finfish quota species they can fish per annum.

Given the increased quota now available to the small-scale fleet, Defra is now seeking views on the permanent remove of the licence cap from 1 January 2024.

This will open up more fishing opportunities to small fishermen.

Funding awarded through the UK Seafood Fund

The £100 million UK Seafood Fund (UKSF) is already supporting innovation, skills and job creation around our coastline, building a resilient and sustainable fishing industry and seafood sector equipped.

Today, Defra is announcing that £45.6 million has been awarded to projects across the UK that will improve infrastructure and provide vital research to inform fisheries management.

£40.1 million is being awarded in the second round of the Infrastructure Scheme to build capability across the supply chain, support coastal communities and contribute towards our Net Zero targets.

Successful projects include:

Fleetwood Fish Merchants Association has been awarded £2.8 million to fit out and upgrade food processing units with the aim of creating a more sustainable industry. The project will increase landings in Fleetwood by 15% in the first year, create 78 new jobs to support the coastal community and save a total of 28.56 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

Milford Haven Port Authority has been awarded £2.6 million to deliver a suite of interlinked, major regeneration works at Milford Fish Docks, including the construction of a new pontoon for 25 to 30 inshore fishing vessels. This will boost capability to sustainably land, process and add value to produce for local, regional and international markets.

Shoreham Port has been awarded £1.3 million to redevelop the inshore fishing marina with the creation of 51 berths, increasing overall quay space by 170% - growing the viability of fishing in the locality and creating employment opportunities.

A further £5.5 million is being awarded as part of the fourth and final round of the Fisheries Industry Science Partnerships (FISP) scheme towards 12 new research projects that will support sustainable fisheries management.

Successful projects include:

A project led by MarFishEco Fisheries Consultants has been awarded more than £800,000 to trial two Nephrops fishery gear modifications which reduce fish bycatch and improve the efficiency and sustainability of the UK Nephrops fleet.

A project led by the University of Plymouth Enterprise Ltd has been awarded over £100,000 to test the use, value and applicability of potting for shellfish using natural, plastic-free, methods.

A consortium led by University of Plymouth and included the Angling Trust and the Southern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority has been awarded £530,000 to collect data on how fish use coastal and estuarine habitats at their earliest juvenile stage.

Funding is also available for the catching sector to replace or modernise their engines to reduce emissions, improve reliability and enable new technologies to be tested. The scope for the UKSF Fleet Modernisation Round is being extended to include all commercial vessels.

Response to consultation on flyseining measures in English waters

Reacting to concerns from fishermen about the impact of flyseining (a highly efficient method of trawl fishing which can catch very large numbers of fish) on the sustainability of demersal non quota fish stocks and the impact of more numerous, newer and larger flyseining vessels (compared with more traditional flyseiners) operating in English waters, the UK government carried out a consultation last year on how to best support sustainable fishing and reduce pressures on those stocks.

In the response published today the government has committed to removing a derogation which currently allows a 40mm mesh size to be used for targeted squid fishing – a measure which received clear support from consultation respondents.

The other measures in the consultation are included in the Channel Demersal Non Quota Stock FMP.

Summary of responses to consultation on spatial management measures for sandeels

The government has today published a summary of responses to a consultation conducted this year on spatial management measures for industrial sandeel fishing in English waters of the North Sea. A clear majority of respondents supported a proposal of a full closure of sandeel fishing.

A full government response and decision will be published in due course.