Welsh Government
|Printable version
UK Government Spring Statement: Response from the First Minister of Wales
First Minister Eluned Morgan has responded to the Chancellor’s statement.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said:
The Spring Statement confirms the £1.6 billion boost to our funding for the next financial year and provides an additional £16 million on top of that.
Wales will benefit from a growing economy and interest rates that are going down.
Today's Spring Statement reflects the tough economic challenges facing the UK – at home and abroad.“The UK Government is playing the cards they have been dealt in a context of global economic uncertainty to continue to stabilise the public finances.
Our commitments remain firm. The confirmed boost to our funding from the UK Government for 2025 to 2026 means the Welsh Government will strengthen our NHS, cut waiting times, support schools and help communities thrive – making real differences to people's lives.
We will now thoroughly assess the Spring Statement's implications on our future spending plans.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/uk-government-spring-statement-response-first-minister-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New cross-border effort to strengthen Irish Sea transport links27/03/2025 14:05:00
A new taskforce focused on improving the resilience of Irish Sea transport connections will hold its first meeting this Thursday.
College wellbeing support playing important role in learners’ education experience26/03/2025 13:15:00
Learners across Wales are benefiting from increased wellbeing and mental health support thanks to £4 million in funding for colleges. Funding has previously been used to create wellbeing centres or counselling.
Senedd votes on new rules promoting foods linked to obesity26/03/2025 12:15:00
New rules about how and where foods high in fat, salt and sugar can be promoted and displayed in larger shops and online have been passed by the Senedd.
Welsh Government announces next steps in tackling antimicrobial resistance in animals26/03/2025 09:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday published details of its continued commitment to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in animals across Wales, including £2 million of new funding and the establishment of a new expert advisory group.
Facility to give new life to old tyres with Welsh Government support25/03/2025 14:05:00
One of Wales’ leading providers of tyre services is set to open a new facility that will give new life to old tyres, with Welsh Government support.
Landmark law in Wales to end profit from children in care25/03/2025 11:05:00
The Health and Social Care (Wales) Bill yesterday received Royal Assent.
50 years of pioneering innovation partnership scheme24/03/2025 14:05:00
One of the UK’s longest standing initiatives connecting businesses and organisations with academia is celebrating 50 years of delivering value to the Welsh economy.
Extra £11.8 million unlocked for Mid Wales Growth Deal as first project takes shape24/03/2025 11:25:00
The UK and Welsh governments have confirmed the release of £11.8 million of funding for Mid Wales as part of an investment package aimed at boosting the regional economy.
Cabinet Secretary visits state-of-the-art business centre24/03/2025 09:10:00
Previously a space for workshops and car showrooms, the iconic Automobile Palace has been transformed into a state-of-the-art business centre.