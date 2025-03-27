UK Government Spring Statement: Response from the First Minister of Wales

First Minister Eluned Morgan has responded to the Chancellor’s statement.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

The Spring Statement confirms the £1.6 billion boost to our funding for the next financial year and provides an additional £16 million on top of that.

Wales will benefit from a growing economy and interest rates that are going down.

Today's Spring Statement reflects the tough economic challenges facing the UK – at home and abroad.“The UK Government is playing the cards they have been dealt in a context of global economic uncertainty to continue to stabilise the public finances.

Our commitments remain firm. The confirmed boost to our funding from the UK Government for 2025 to 2026 means the Welsh Government will strengthen our NHS, cut waiting times, support schools and help communities thrive – making real differences to people's lives.

We will now thoroughly assess the Spring Statement's implications on our future spending plans.