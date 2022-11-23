Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
UK Government statement on Supreme Court ruling on draft independence referendum bill
Alister Jack said that the UK Government was committed to working with the Scottish Government on the issues that matter most to people in Scotland.
The UK Supreme Court has today determined that the draft Scottish Independence Referendum Bill is outside the powers of the Scottish Parliament.
The Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, said that the UK Government was committed to working with the Scottish Government on the issues that matter most to people in Scotland.
Alister Jack said:
We note and respect the unanimous ruling from the Supreme Court today.
People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating all attention and resources on the issues that matter most to them. That’s why we are focussed on issues like restoring economic stability, getting people the help they need with their energy bills, and supporting our NHS.
Today alone, 11.6 million UK pensioners – around one million in Scotland – are starting to receive up to £600 to help with their energy bills this winter.
As the Prime Minister has made clear, we will continue to work constructively with the Scottish Government in tackling all the challenges we share and face.
Notes to editors:
- For further information contact the Scotland Office on 07920 155186 / pressoffice@ukgovscotland.gov.uk
- Today’s Supreme Court judgment in relation to the reference to Supreme Court by the Lord Advocate under paragraph 34 of schedule 6 to the Scotland Act 1998.
- The UK Government’s written submissions to the Court.
- The UK Government set out its arguments at the hearing on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 October 2022.
