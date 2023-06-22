UK Government supports rural businesses at Royal Highland Show

UK Government displays support for Scotland’s vital agriculture, food, drink and farming sectors, at the show which got underway today (Thursday 22 June).

Scotland Office and Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs ministers met a wide range of stakeholders, who are helping to deliver our priority of growing the economy.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack was in attendance today and later hosted a reception with the Scotch Whisky Association. Also at the show was Secretary of State for Food & Farming, Thérèse Coffey.

Tomorrow (Friday) Farming Minister Mark Spencer and UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont will be meeting stakeholders and touring the Edinburgh showground.

Showgoers dropping into the UK Government marquee will be able to hear from departments and agencies about how they are delivering for people in Scotland and experience a range of exciting interactive displays.

Also present in the marquee will be exhibits from a number of exciting UK Government funded projects. This includes a burrowing robot which ‘swims’ through grain bulks to ensure crops are stored more efficiently – innovations which place the UK at the forefront of the agri-industry.

The four day show - taking place during Armed Forces Week - will also see the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force represented.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

The Royal Highland Show - Scotland’s biggest outdoor event and among Europe’s largest agribusiness shows - is rightly for many one of the highlights of the calendar. It’s a fantastic opportunity to have discussions with key players from the various sectors who make such a huge contribution to our everyday lives and help grow the UK economy. It’s also a chance for showgoers to find out more about how the UK Government is delivering for Scotland and to meet the UK military and thank them for their selfless service. Working together, the UK Government, the Scottish Government and businesses can ensure our rural economy continues to grow.

Secretary of State for Food & Farming Thérèse Coffey said:

It’s fantastic to attend the Royal Highland Show today and meet the faces behind some of our most important food and drink exports, be it Scotland’s globally renowned salmon or Scotch Whisky, the world’s number one internationally traded spirit. We will continue to unlock access to help Scottish food and drink producers enter priority international markets and build global demand through our GREAT Food and Drink campaign, while also providing support for farmers and rural communities to innovate and thrive here in the UK.

The show attracts around 190,000 people which according to organisers contributed almost £39.5million to the economy in 2022.

In the UK Government marquee, Heriot-Watt University Edinburgh campus-based National Robotarium - in partnership with The University of Edinburgh - will be displaying its MiRo-E research and educational robot.

And the Robotarium - which is backed by £21m UK Government funding - will be announcing a partnership with the James Hutton Institute which will see the Small Robot Company’s ‘Tom v4’ agritech robot help farmers reduce herbicide use.

It will also encourage the growth of healthy crops which are so vital for food security at a time supplies are threatened by the war in Ukraine and global population growth.

Also on show will be Crover’s new ‘grain-surfing’ robot which has the potential to revolutionise traditional processes for store checks, which rely on manual sampling, and are often time consuming, labour intensive and potentially hazardous.

Glasgow’s world-famous museum, the Burrell Collection will be exhibiting; Pollok Country Park and Sawmill will be showing how UK Government funding is restoring their dilapidated site; the Whithorn ReBuild will be showcasing how it’s helping young adults develop traditional construction skills; the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) Seaweed Academy will have environmentally friendly packaging on display as well as seaweed snacks; while Cowden’s Japanese Garden will have an origami display.

Also in the UK Government marquee, the Department for Work & Pensions will be on hand to provide information about the various packages of support it delivers; HM Revenue & Customs will have business and tax advice; the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport will be promoting the Shared Rural Network and building digital UK.

Safety at sea is high on the agenda. The Northern Lighthouse Board - responsible for the waters surrounding Scotland and the Isle of Man - will allow guests to try on lighthouse keeper uniforms and the Maritime & Coastguard Agency will have emergency response vehicles filled with interactive life saving activities for kids.

The Cabinet Office will be promoting Places for Growth - a commitment to move 22,000 roles out of London by 2030 - grant support, and how you can join the civil service. And Border Force will be discussing its efforts to crack down on drug smuggling, modern day slavery and counter terrorism.