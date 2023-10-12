UK government to arrange flights to get British nationals out of Israel

Foreign Secretary announces that the UK will facilitate flights to help British citizens wanting to leave Israel.

Foreign Secretary announces that the UK is set to facilitate flights to help British citizens wanting to leave Israel

The first flight is expected to leave Tel Aviv today [Thursday]. Further flights are planned in the coming days, subject to the security situation on the ground.

The UK has also sent a Rapid Deployment Team to Israel to assist British citizens on the ground

The UK government will facilitate commercial flights to the UK to help British nationals wanting to leave Israel following the Hamas attack, the Foreign Secretary has announced.

The first flight is due to depart from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv today (Thursday 12 October).

Vulnerable British nationals will be prioritised for these flights. At this stage we will contact those who are eligible for the flights directly and British nationals should not make their way to the airport unless they are called.

Since Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, UK government officials have been working around the clock in London, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to support British citizens in the country. A Rapid Deployment Team has also been sent to Israel to bolster the efforts of British consular officials.

The safety of all British nationals in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) continues to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice. Those in Israel and the OPTs, including Gaza, are advised to register their presence with the Foreign Office (Israel travel advice - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). The FCDO continues to advise against all travel to parts of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and to advise against all but essential travel to all other parts.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited Israel yesterday (Wednesday) to reiterate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’ terrorist attacks. He met senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

Notes to editors