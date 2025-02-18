UK Government to Invest £2.6 Million in V&A Dundee

Scottish Secretary confirms £2.6 million for V&A Dundee – investment on top of £20 million for Dundee regeneration projects.

V&A Dundee is to receive £2.6 million in UK Government capital funding. The investment, to remodel and extend the Scottish Design Galleries, was yesterday [17 February 2025] announced by the Scottish Secretary on a visit to Scotland’s design museum.

Speaking after his visit, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray yesterday said:

It’s fantastic news that the UK Government is investing £2.6 million in V&A Dundee. It is a great attraction, right at the heart of Dundee’s waterfront, bringing great benefits to the city. This funding will help the museum celebrate the very best of Scottish design and make the experience for visitors even better. We have taken the necessary steps to mend our public finances in order to provide this funding and a record settlement for the Scottish Government, and I am very pleased that we are delivering this investment in this important national institution. At the Autumn Budget the Chancellor also confirmed £20 million for regeneration and growth projects in Dundee. In all, the UK Government is investing £1.4 billion in dozens of important local growth projects across Scotland over the next 10 years. This is a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change, growing our economy and improving living standards in all parts of the UK.

Director of V&A Dundee, Leonie Bell, yesterday said

We are delighted the UK Government has confirmed £2.6 million of funding for V&A Dundee, Scotland’s design museum, to undertake a bold transformation of the Scottish Design Galleries that will bring design to life for visitors, enabling even more people to engage with Scotland’s innovative design history and its continuing influence around the world. V&A Dundee is an incredible resource for people living in Dundee and Scotland, drawing visitors to the region, championing design and designers and helping to change the face of the city and contributing to economic, cultural and social growth. This new funding means we can expand the story of design from Scotland and celebrate the worldwide influence of Scottish design and designers, further enhancing the visitor experience at V&A Dundee.

The Scottish Design Galleries are the heart of V&A Dundee. They feature more than 300 objects spanning around 500 years, telling the story of Scottish design’s enduring influence around the world. This additional investment, ahead of the museum’s 10-year anniversary in 2028, will help V&A Dundee boost its contribution to local economic growth, supporting jobs and driving visitors to Tayside.

In 2023 Dundee welcomed 1.35 million visits, an increase of more 50 per cent since before V&A Dundee opened. V&A Dundee is engaging with every school in the city and welcomed its two millionth visitor in 2024. The museum has created very significant economic impacts for the city.