UK Government unveils plans for major northern rail investment

North West England will receive a new rail line connecting Liverpool and Manchester, as the UK Government announces plans to unlock billions of pounds of economic potential in the region.

The multibillion-pound Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) aims to deliver faster journeys and more frequent trains through upgraded and new lines, and improvements to stations throughout the north of England. Plans for NPR, set out on Wednesday 14 January, include a new rail route between Liverpool and Manchester, running via Manchester Airport and Warrington, and improved connections across the Pennines between Manchester, Leeds, Bradford and Sheffield.

The scheme is part of the major Government drive to boost growth and living standards across northern England, helping to unlock around £40 billion of economic potential – growing the productivity of five largest cities to the national average would add up to £40 billion a year to UK economy.

The second phase of NPR will include three new stations at Manchester Airport, Manchester Piccadilly and Warrington Bank Quay Low Level along the route, with delivery starting in the 2030s. Improvements to busy stations, Liverpool Lime Street and Liverpool Central, are also being considered alongside the work the Government is undertaking together with Liverpool City Region to look at options for a major regeneration scheme in the city centre.

Heidi Alexander, Transport Secretary, said: “For too long, the North has been held back by underinvestment and years of dither and delay – but that ends now. This new era of investment will reignite the economy across Liverpool and Manchester, helping their iconic sport and cultural industries to thrive, and cementing Manchester Airport as the gateway to the North. This exciting new line will not only speed up journeys, it will open up new jobs and homes for people, making a real difference to millions of lives."

The All Party Parliamentary Group on Project Delivery launched a report in November, Building a Better Future: Inquiry into improving the delivery of national infrastructure projects, which APM welcomed. The report calls for action to prevent infrastructure projects from being “boiled in the pressure cooker of Government, Parliament, the media and public expectation” and makes several recommendations to the UK Government. Read APM's response here.