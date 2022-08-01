Welsh Government
|Printable version
UK Government’s Procurement Bill update
The UK Government’s Procurement Bill is continuing on its legislative journey through the House of Lords.
The UK Government have tabled over 300 amendments to the Bill, including several put forward by the Welsh Government. The amendments are being debated by the Lords during the Committee stage. Due to the number of potential amendments and the complexity of the Bill, the Lords Committees will continue beyond the summer recess. The Lords committee will then vote on which amendments will be accepted before the Bill is passed to the House of Commons.
A supplementary Legislative Consent Memorandum (LCM) has been laid before the Senedd on 11 July, providing information on the amendments made to the Procurement Bill. This follows the LCM laid in June by the Minister for Finance and Local Government.
If you have any queries, please e-mail: ProcurementReformTeam@gov.wales.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/uk-governments-procurement-bill-update
Latest News from
Welsh Government
‘Dynamic, diverse and refreshed’ members to take the National Infrastructure Commission forward01/08/2022 11:05:00
Seven new members have been appointed to the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales by Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.
National Advisers for Violence against Women, Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence: Annual Report 2021 to 202229/07/2022 14:05:00
I am pleased to announce the publication of the Annual Report for 2021 to 2022 produced by Yasmin Khan and Nazir Afzal OBE, the National Advisers for Violence against Women, Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence.
£65m to ensure everyone has a ‘place to call their home’29/07/2022 11:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James has today (Friday, July 29) announced £65m to help people move on from temporary accommodation into a place they can call their home.
Government Commercial College Contract Management Capability programme: Beyond foundation training29/07/2022 09:05:00
Welsh Government recently announced that all fully funded Welsh public sector bodies have been granted access to the Government Commercial College Contract Management Capability Programme: Foundation training.
Consultation launched to provide good access to social prescribing across Wales28/07/2022 14:05:00
New standards and guidance on how socially prescribed activities, including exercise classes, gardening clubs and art groups should be delivered across Wales are being developed to improve people’s mental health and wellbeing and ease pressures on the NHS.
Move to yearly dental check-ups to improve access to NHS dentistry in Wales28/07/2022 11:05:00
Most adults in Wales will now only need to see their dentist once a year, in a shake-up to improve access to NHS dentistry.
Wales at the Commonwealth Games: ministers send good luck message to team Wales!27/07/2022 16:15:00
The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford and Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden have sent a message of good luck to team Wales before the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Welsh Revenue Authority raises record tax revenue for Wales27/07/2022 15:15:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (27 July) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.
£1.98 million Welsh Government investment sees flagship research and development centre open in Welshpool27/07/2022 14:05:00
A flagship research and development centre has opened in Welshpool thanks to a £1.98 million investment by the Welsh Government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced today.