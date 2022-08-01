UK Government’s Procurement Bill update

The UK Government’s Procurement Bill is continuing on its legislative journey through the House of Lords.

The UK Government have tabled over 300 amendments to the Bill, including several put forward by the Welsh Government. The amendments are being debated by the Lords during the Committee stage. Due to the number of potential amendments and the complexity of the Bill, the Lords Committees will continue beyond the summer recess. The Lords committee will then vote on which amendments will be accepted before the Bill is passed to the House of Commons.

A supplementary Legislative Consent Memorandum (LCM) has been laid before the Senedd on 11 July, providing information on the amendments made to the Procurement Bill. This follows the LCM laid in June by the Minister for Finance and Local Government.

