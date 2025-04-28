UK Gulf visit to enhance regional security and boost UK growth

The Foreign Secretary visits Oman and Qatar to commit to expand cooperation with Gulf countries on trade, defence, and security.

The UK is set to strengthen ties with key partners in the Gulf as the Foreign Secretary travels to Oman and Qatar to unlock new opportunities and push the need for greater security and stability in the region.

The Foreign Secretary’s first visit to Oman is an opportunity to celebrate 225 years of government to government relations, discuss how best to consolidate our shared efforts for green, sustainable growth and our cooperation on regional security challenges.

The Foreign Secretary will also discuss the recent US - Iran talks held in Oman. Alongside international partners we are clear that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon which threatens international peace and security. We remain committed to seeking a negotiated solution to the issue and will use all diplomatic levers to make this happen.

He will discuss UK-Omani joint work on wider regional security, including the Israel-Gaza conflict and Houthi threats to international shipping in the Red Sea, a vital trade route for UK exports to the rest of the world with over a $1 trillion worth of global goods passing through each year.

In Qatar, the Foreign Secretary will build on the Government’s commitment to boosting the economy by overseeing the UK-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, a key forum which has assisted in fuelling previous investment into the UK in priority growth sectors including energy, real-estate and defence. This partnership builds on the success of the existing multi-billion pound Strategic Investment Partnership, helping to deliver on the Government’s growth mission and supporting Qatar’s own economic ambitions.

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy recently said:

The UK’s relationship with the Gulf continues to go from strength to strength. Our partnerships are unlocking huge investment opportunities in the UK and creating jobs in the industries of the future which is at the very heart of our Plan for Change. But boosting growth is reliant on building stability. It’s vital we engage closely with partners like Qatar and Oman to strengthen security in the region, this includes countering Iran’s malign activity in the region and bringing the war in Gaza to end.

The Foreign Secretary will also discuss progress on the Free Trade Agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which could increase bilateral trade by up to 16%, adding an extra £8.6 billion a year to trade between the UK and GCC countries in the long run, as well as supporting job creation across Britain.

As the impact of the devastating conflict in Gaza continues to be felt across the region, the Foreign Secretary will use his visit to highlight that more bloodshed is in no-one’s interest, and the need for all parties in the conflict to return to a ceasefire. In meetings with counterparts, he will stress the need to build lasting peace in the region which is vital for security and prosperity in the Gulf and at home in the UK.

The visit to Qatar will also be an opportunity to further cooperation on defence and security matters. This includes discussing the close partnership between the RAF and Qatar Amiri Joint Squadron which helps train the next generation of pilots who will patrol the skies and maintain UK security interests in the Middle East.

