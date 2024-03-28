UK half way to net zero

Provisional data shows UK territorial greenhouse gas emissions fell further across several key sectors between 2022 and 2023.

UK greenhouse gas emissions continue to fall, UK now half way to net zero as emissions have been cut by 53% between 1990 and 2023 or 50% when including emissions from international aviation and shipping

electricity supply and homes show big decline in emissions, as country shifts to renewable energy sources

surpasses last month’s official 2022 data that saw the UK become the first major economy to halve its emissions, while growing the economy by around 80%

The UK continues to lead the way in cutting emissions after provisional data released today (Thursday 28 March) show a reduction of 53% between 1990 and 2023 – down 5% from 2022 as shown in last month’s official statistics.

After becoming the first major economy to halve its emissions, territorial greenhouse gas emissions fell further across several key sectors between 2022 and 2023 as the reliance on gas decreases. The electricity supply sector saw a drop in emissions of 19.6%, homes had a fall of 7.2%, and industry had a 8.0% drop. The latest stats reflect the UK’s world leading record on renewable electricity – with the five largest operational offshore wind farm projects, and nearly half of its electricity generation now coming from renewables, compared to just 7% in 2010.

The UK has done this while taking a pragmatic approach to net zero, supporting families to make positive changes, without saddling them with extra financial burdens and while growing the economy by 80% in the same period.

The figures also show that the UK has reduced its territorial greenhouse gas emissions by 428 MtCO2e between 1990 and 2023 – more than the combined emissions reductions from the US, Canada, France, Italy and Japan between 1990 and 2021.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said:

This latest drop in our emissions follows the UK’s achievement in becoming the first major economy to halve its polluting carbon emissions. We have done all this whilst growing our economy by 80%, and shielding families from unnecessary costs.

Having cut emissions faster than any other major economy over the last decade, the UK government is committed to reaching its climate targets in a realistic way while securing more clean energy investment.

Since 2010, the UK has attracted £300 billion in low carbon investment, with a further £100 billion expected by 2030, supporting up to 480,000 UK jobs. Companies have announced plans for £24 billion of new low carbon investment since September alone, showing confidence in the UK to support its green transition.

The UK has also over-achieved against three consecutive carbon budgets and is one of very few major economies to have a legally binding emissions reduction target covering 2035 – the 77% target goes beyond many other countries.

These provisional statistics show the UK is making continued, significant progress towards net zero. While statistics from recent years remain impacted by the unprecedented economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term trend shows that the UK is rapidly driving down emissions – meeting and exceeding its carbon targets.

Notes to editors

Today’s statistical release are the provisional estimates of UK territorial greenhouse gas emissions for 2023.

Final emissions statistics for 2023 will be published in February 2025.