UK halfway milestone in mission to unlock neutrino secrets

UK scientists and engineers have reached a major production milestone in a global mission to understand why there is so much more matter than antimatter.

An Anode Plane Assembly in development at Daresbury Laboratory. (Credit: STFC)

Half of the 137 giant neutrino sensors being built by the UK for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) in the US are now complete, marking an important step towards the experiment’s search for answers.

DUNE is a major international project which, once complete, will send neutrinos 1,300 kilometres across the US, in a mission to explain why the Universe is made of matter rather than antimatter.

Neutrinos may hold clues to this mystery, as well as to other fundamental questions about how our Universe works.

A UK-wide production effort

Known as Anode Plane Assemblies (APAs), these giant sensors will detect the tiny electrical signals produced when neutrinos interact with liquid argon inside DUNE’s enormous underground detector.

The APAs are being manufactured by a team of 25 technicians at the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Daresbury Laboratory, at Sci-Tech Daresbury.

They are working in close partnership with teams at universities across the UK who are contributing components, contributing to quality assurance and providing scientific leadership.

The universities are:

Lancaster University

University of Liverpool

Imperial College London

The University of Manchester

The University of Sheffield

University of Sussex

They are part of the wider DUNE-UK collaboration, which brings together 14 universities and two national laboratories, with UK scientists and engineers also contributing to detector systems, software, computing and accelerator infrastructure.

Flagship instrumentation

DUNE is one of the most ambitious particle-physics experiments ever constructed.

It will send a beam of neutrinos from Fermilab in Illinois to the Sanford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota, 1,300 kilometres away.

The APAs are the primary readout elements of DUNE’s Far Detector 1, making them one of the UK’s flagship instrumentation contributions to the experiment.

The UK is responsible for producing 137 of the 150 APAs required for the experiment.

Extraordinary engineering

At around 6.3 metres tall and 2.3 metres wide, each APA is roughly the height of a two-storey building and an extraordinary piece of precision engineering.

Each carries approximately 24 kilometres of hair-thin copper-beryllium wire, held in place by thousands of precision connections across its enormous frame.

When a neutrino interacts inside the liquid argon, it produces charged particles that leave behind electrical signals in the detector.

The APA wires detect those signals, allowing scientists to reconstruct what happened and study the neutrino’s properties.

The completed APAs will ultimately be installed nearly a mile underground at Sanford Underground Research Facility, where DUNE’s detector will contain tens of thousands of tonnes of liquid argon.

Answering fundamental questions

Neutrinos are among the most abundant particles in the Universe, but they rarely interact with matter, making them extremely difficult to detect.

By comparing the behaviour of neutrinos and antineutrinos as they travel from their source to the far detector, scientists hope DUNE will help answer some of the most fundamental questions in physics.

The experiment will investigate:

why matter dominates over antimatter in the Universe

how neutrinos behave and change as they travel

neutrinos from exploding stars, including supernovae

The depth of the underground facility will help shield the detector from cosmic rays and other background radiation that could interfere with the extremely faint signals DUNE is designed to detect.

Collaboration in action

Ian Lazarus, Head of Technology at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, yesterday said:

Reaching the halfway point on APA production is a fantastic milestone for everyone involved. These are exceptionally large and technically demanding detector components, and getting to this stage reflects the skill, care and teamwork that has gone into every part of the programme. From the engineers building the APAs at Daresbury Laboratory, to the university teams supplying components, carrying out testing and providing scientific expertise, this has been a genuinely UK-wide effort. It’s exciting to see this work taking shape as part of DUNE, and to know that these detector panels will ultimately help scientists investigate some of the biggest questions about our Universe.

Looking ahead to discovery

Professor Dave Newbold, formerly executive director of National Laboratories at STFC and senior responsible officer for DUNE UK and now co-spokesperson of the DUNE collaboration yesterday said:

The APA team have accomplished a huge milestone by reaching the halfway point in their production. The unique and complex components that are now making their way from the UK to the USA are a central component of the DUNE neutrino detector, and vital to address the ambitious scientific goals of the experiment. It’s great to know that profound questions about the universe are soon going to be answered through the efforts of workers across the UK, in industry, laboratories, and universities.

Revealing invisible particles

Together, the thousands of wires on the APAs will provide scientists with information used to reconstruct the position and movement of particles produced in neutrino interactions.

To date, eight completed APAs have arrived at Fermilab for final testing, ahead of their installation at the underground detector in South Dakota.

Halfway to completion

With half of the UK’s 137 APAs now complete, work continues towards delivering all remaining assemblies to the experiment.

The remaining APAs are due to be completed by May 2029 and delivered for installation in South Dakota between November 2029.

Unlocking the mysteries of neutrinos

Justin Evans, The University of Manchester, Project lead of the DUNE-UK APA project, yesterday said:

This is a major step towards realising DUNE. We are building a detector with the potential to answer some of the deepest questions in particle physics: why our Universe is dominated by matter, how neutrinos fit into our understanding of fundamental physics, and what we can learn from neutrinos produced by a supernova. DUNE will be one of the world’s leading neutrino experiments, and it is enormously exciting to see the detector that will enable this science now taking shape.

Read more about DUNE.