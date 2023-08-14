Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
UK health secretary steps in to offer long-term waiting list support in Wales and Scotland
The UK Health and Social Care Secretary has invited the devolved administration for talks to discuss lessons learnt and tackle waiting lists across the UK.
The UK government Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay has written to the devolved administrations inviting them for talks about how all parts of the UK can work together to tackle long-term waiting lists in all parts of the UK.
NHS services across the UK are a devolved matter, but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cutting waiting lists a priority across the UK. Although approaches taken across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland share many common features, significant variations in outcomes exist. In Wales, more than 73,000 people are waiting over 77 weeks for treatment, and at least 21,600 people are waiting over 78 weeks for an outpatient, day case or inpatient appointment in Scotland. In England, waiting times for patients over 78 weeks have been virtually eliminated.
The Secretary of State is inviting health ministers from the devolved administrations to discuss what lessons can be learnt from the different approaches taken. In England for example, NHS patients are offered a choice of provider at GP referral - NHS or independent sector – provided that it meets NHS costs and standards. And from October 2023 we will proactively notify patients waiting over 40 weeks for treatment of their right to choose to be treated elsewhere.
In his letter, the Secretary of State writes that he would be open to requests from the devolved administrations to allow patients in Wales and Scotland who are waiting for lengthy periods to choose to be treated at providers in England, NHS or independent sector - building on the current arrangements for cross-border healthcare.
The Secretary of State has also asked UK health ministers to discuss how health data can be made more comparable across the UK. Northern Ireland official counterparts have also been invited to the ministerial meeting.
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay yesterday said:
I hugely value being able to share knowledge and experiences on the joint challenges facing our healthcare systems. I want to support collaboration between our nations to share best practices, improve transparency and provide better accountability for patients.
This will help to ensure we are joined up when it comes to cutting waiting lists - one of the government’s top 5 priorities - and will allow us to better work together to improve performance and get patients seen more quickly.
Background information
We will work with devolved administrations to arrange a ministerial meeting on this topic as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-health-secretary-steps-in-to-offer-long-term-waiting-list-support-in-wales-and-scotland
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Minister visits New Hospital Programme schemes in East of England10/08/2023 16:25:00
Health Minister visits schemes across East of England which have been prioritised for rebuilding by 2030 due to significant amounts of RAAC.
Government announces new plan to help those impacted by ME/CFS10/08/2023 13:10:00
Interim delivery plan outlines 21 actions to improve understanding, research and care for those living with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome
Experts to lead AI Safety Summit preparations as new funding announced to modernise healthcare10/08/2023 12:12:00
Two leading experts appointed to spearhead preparations for UK to host AI Safety Summit as £13 million unveiled to revolutionise healthcare research.
Health and Social Care Secretary statement on autumn booster programme08/08/2023 12:10:00
People at greatest risk of serious illness from Covid, including care home residents, over 65s and frontline health and social care workers, are eligible for an autumn vaccine booster.
Government boosts use of independent sector capacity to cut NHS waits04/08/2023 12:10:00
Thirteen new community diagnostic centres are opening across the country to deliver more than 742,000 additional scans, tests and checks a year
£33 million joint investment to boost skills, support jobs and bolster green manufacturing in UK life sciences industry03/08/2023 16:07:00
Joint government and industry investment will deliver more than 250 high-skilled jobs producing environmentally-friendly inhalers.
£600 million social care winter workforce and capacity boost28/07/2023 15:20:00
£600 million over the next two years will boost the capacity of the social care workforce and funding for the social care sector
NHS platform a ‘major force for good’ after identifying millions of savings in its first year27/07/2023 10:09:00
Funding by the Crown Commercial Service has helped NHS procurement teams identify millions in potential savings.