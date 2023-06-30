Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
UK Holocaust Memorial moves a step closer
MPs voted in favour of the Holocaust Memorial Bill after a debate in Parliament
Construction of the UK’s National Memorial to the Holocaust moved a step closer after MPs unanimously supported the Holocaust Memorial Bill recently (28 June 2023).
The Holocaust Memorial Bill seeks to update Victorian legislation and make progress on building a new Memorial and Learning Centre in Victoria Tower Gardens, Westminster.
Located next to the Houses of Parliament, the Memorial will serve as a powerful reminder to the whole of society of the Holocaust, and its victims. The Bill will now progress to Select Committee stage where it will be scrutinised further, and petitions from objectors will be considered, on its way to becoming law.
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove yesterday said:
It is profoundly important that we remember the facts of the Holocaust and all its victims and that we seek to understand the lessons it teaches Britain today.
We are privileged in this country to have survivors of the Holocaust who have been willing to share their testimony. Sadly, this living testimony will not be with us forever.
The government is absolutely determined to complete the Holocaust Memorial at the very heart of our national life to preserve the memory of what happened for ourselves and for all future generations. MPs from all sides of the House have expressed their support to get the Memorial built and I am pleased yesterday’s vote brings it a step closer.
This follows confirmation that the Bill should be treated as ‘hybrid’, allowing those who believe they will be affected by the provisions of the Bill the opportunity to put their views to parliament as the Bill is considered.
The Chief Rabbi, who sits on the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation, is fully behind the Government’s proposals as are leading representatives of the Jewish community, along with other faith and community leaders, survivors, refugees, and the wider public. Their voices, heard at the Planning Inquiry in 2020, emphasised the importance of the Memorial and Learning Centre as a way of providing Holocaust victims and the remaining survivors the prominence that they deserve.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-holocaust-memorial-moves-a-step-closer
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
UK Government funding to save pubs for communities30/06/2023 16:27:00
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announces £1.44m for six projects across Wales as part of the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.
Community projects supporting Hong Kongers receives £2.6M funding27/06/2023 12:10:10
Organisations, including national children's charity Barnardo’s, will use funding to help improve English language ability and skills for jobs.
Islands Forum discusses sustainable economic growth at second meeting26/06/2023 12:10:00
The second Islands Forum on the Isle of Wight saw members come together to discuss sustained economic growth on the islands.
Windrush 75: Celebrating 75 Years of the Windrush Generation22/06/2023 15:10:00
National Windrush Day (22 June) this year marks 75 years since the MV Empire Windrush arrived in the UK.
New scheme to support graduates into town and planning careers22/06/2023 12:10:00
The Department for Levelling Up is granting £1.59 million to a Local Government Association scheme to help councils recruit and develop more skilled planners.
UK public bodies banned from imposing their own boycotts against foreign countries20/06/2023 11:20:00
New Bill will ban UK public bodies from imposing their own boycotts.
Councils supported with £10 million to improve traveller sites16/06/2023 14:10:00
Traveller sites will be improved and people in the community will be given easier access to healthcare and education, thanks to DLUHC funding allocated yesterday.
Ukrainian families supported into own homes with £150m funding12/06/2023 16:10:00
Funding will be allocated across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, helping support Ukrainian families into their own homes.
Government announces panel for review into Teesworks Joint Venture09/06/2023 12:10:00
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has appointed a panel to carry out an independent assurance review into the Tees Valley Combined Authority’s oversight of the South Tees Development Corporation and Teesworks Joint Venture.