HM Revenue and Customs
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UK hosts global summit to combat financial crime
Government, law enforcement and industry leaders from around the world met in London this week to strengthen the global response to financial crime.
The Global Financial Industry Partnership (GFIP) Summit 2026, hosted by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) on behalf of the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement (J5), brought together international experts to strengthen cooperation against tax crime, money laundering and wider financial crime.
Financial crime increasingly operates across borders, sectors and technologies. Criminal networks exploit those connections to move illicit funds and conceal their activities.
The summit focused on three priorities: strengthening operational coordination across the financial system, improving cross-border information sharing and ensuring public-private partnerships deliver measurable results.
JP Marks, HMRC Chief Executive and First Permanent Secretary, said:
Financial crime is constantly evolving and our response has to evolve with it. Strong global partnerships are essential to stay ahead of the threats we face.
By bringing together the different strengths of government, law enforcement and industry, we can see more, connect more and deliver greater disruption than any of us can alone.
GFIP has already shown what can be achieved through international collaboration and I’m grateful for the leadership and commitment of everyone involved. Together we can build on that progress, continue to innovate and deliver even more in the years ahead.
GFIP brings together government, law enforcement, financial institutions, fintechs and financial intelligence units to turn shared insight into coordinated action against financial crime.
Since its launch in 2022, partners have developed joint assessments of emerging threats, including identity crime, fintech-enabled financial crime and trade-based money laundering, while testing new ways to improve information sharing and operational cooperation.
Further information
The J5 consists of HMRC, the Australian Taxation Office, the Canada Revenue Agency, the Dutch Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service and IRS Criminal Investigation in the U.S. By sharing intelligence, coordinating operations, and leveraging advanced technology, the J5 has uncovered schemes that would be difficult for any one country to dismantle alone. For more information about the J5, visit www.j5alliance.global
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-hosts-global-summit-to-combat-financial-crime
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