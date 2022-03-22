Ministry of Defence
UK hosts NATO Multi-Domain Operations conference
Strategic Command and NATO Allied Command Transformation led discussions on the future of integrated military operations.
On 16-18 March, Strategic Command and NATO’s Allied Command Transformation co-hosted the first-ever Multi-Domain Operations Conference in Oxford.
Multi-Domain Operations is about ensuring that military operations can be conducted seamlessly across all five warfighting domains – maritime, land, air, space, and cyberspace – and in a unified way with allies.
The conference gathered senior military representatives from NATO member nations, as well as experts from other government departments, industry, and academia.
General Sir Patrick Sanders, Commander of UK Strategic Command, yesterday said:
Being integrated with our NATO Allies has never been so important.
This conference was an excellent opportunity for Alliance members to unify our thinking on Multi-Domain Operations and the future of warfighting. We can’t afford to get this wrong.
The UK was invited to host the conference so Alliance members could learn from the UK’s approach to an integrated defence, a concept known as Multi-Domain Integration.
Delegates at the conference had the opportunity to hear from experts on Multi-Domain Integration, digital enablement, and integrated training and culture.
