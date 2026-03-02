Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK Hosts Senior NATO Leaders to discuss Nuclear Deterrence
NATO officials discussed the Alliance's approach to nuclear deterrence and Euro-Atlantic security in flagship meeting on 27 February.
The UK convened NATO’s leading political and military officials on 27 February to discuss the crucial role of nuclear deterrence in keeping the Alliance’s one billion citizens safe. Demonstrating the unity of the Alliance, the UK’s unwavering commitment to NATO and the credibility of its nuclear deterrence mission, this flagship event brought together NATO Ambassadors, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT), and the Deputy Chair of the Military Committee (DCMC).
As a nuclear alliance, NATO has long recognised the role of nuclear weapons in our collective deterrence and defence. NATO’s commitment to nuclear deterrence remains unchanged and as strong as ever.
Attendees at the event discussed the key policies and capabilities the Alliance requires to meet the challenges we face in the Euro-Atlantic. Workshops like these are fundamental in strengthening NATO’s nuclear policies of consultation and burden sharing; allowing all members to practice and participate in decision-making on these vital security issues.
As the only European Ally to declare its nuclear deterrent to NATO, and the newest member to join of NATO’s Dual Capable Aircraft (DCA) mission, the UK plays a leading role in shaping the Alliance’s approach to nuclear deterrence. We will continue to stand with our Allies and take all necessary steps to preserve peace, prevent coercion, and deter aggression.
