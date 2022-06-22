UK House Price Index for April 2022

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The April data shows: on average, house prices have risen 1.1% since March 2022

there has been an annual price rise of 12.4% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £281,161

England

In England, the April data shows on average, house prices have risen by 0.8% since March 2022. The annual price rise of 11.9% takes the average property value to £299,249.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the South West experienced the greatest increase in its average property value over the last 12 months with a movement of 14.1%

the East Midlands saw the most significant monthly price fall with a movement of -0.5%

the North West experienced the greatest monthly growth with an increase of 2%

London saw the lowest annual price growth with an increase of 7.9%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price April 2022 Annual change % since April 2021 Monthly change % since March 2022 East Midlands £237,904 12.4 -0.5 East of England £344,943 11.9 0.4 London £529,829 7.9 1 North East £155,215 10.7 0.1 North West £208,867 13.3 2 South East £382,791 11.9 -0.3 South West £318,610 14.1 1.9 West Midlands £242,145 11.8 0.5 Yorkshire and the Humber £201,806 12.1 1.6

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in February 2022 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in February 2022 was in the North West.

Repossession sales February 2022 East Midlands 2 East of England 0 London 5 North East 9 North West 14 South East 7 South West 1 West Midlands 5 Yorkshire and the Humber 8 England 51

Average price by property type for England

Property type April 2022 April 2021 Difference % Detached £471,335 £412,898 14.2 Semi-detached £286,099 £252,705 13.2 Terraced £243,702 £218,787 11.4 Flat/maisonette £247,652 £231,535 7 All £299,249 £267,500 11.9

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price April 2022 Annual price change % since April 2021 Monthly price change since March 2022 Cash £279,934 11.6 0.9 Mortgage £308,839 12 0.7 First-time buyer £248,670 11.2 0.9 Former owner occupier £342,893 12.5 0.7

Building status for England

*Building status Average price April 2022 Annual price change % since April 2021 Monthly price change % since February 2022 New build £411,551 24.7 7.3 Existing resold property £287,900 9.4 1

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1% since March 2022. An annual price rise of 7.9% takes the average property value to £529,829.

Average price by property type for London

Property type April 2022 April 2021 Difference % Detached £1,088,765 £968,326 12.4 Semi-detached £682,453 £617,624 10.5 Terraced £574,983 £528,479 8.8 Flat/maisonette £443,216 £417,905 6.1 All £529,829 £491,221 7.9

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price April 2022 Annual price change % since April 2021 Monthly price change since March 2022 Cash £552,525 8.9 2 Mortgage £522,806 7.6 0.8 First-time buyer £457.433 7.1 0.9 Former owner occupier £608,664 8.9 1.2

Building status for London

*Building status Average price April 2022 Annual price change % since April 2021 Monthly price change % since February 2022 New build £589,878 17.1 8.1 Existing resold property £522,538 6.6 1.4

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 2.2% since March 2022. An annual price rise of 16.2% takes the average property value to £211,990.

There were 4 repossession sales for Wales in February 2022.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type April 2022 April 2021 Difference % Detached £326,907 £276,995 18 Semi-detached £205,379 £176,134 16.6 Terraced £164,838 £142,411 15.7 Flat/maisonette £133,082 £121,359 9.7 All £211,990 £182,377 16.2

Funding and buyer status for Wales