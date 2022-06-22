HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for April 2022
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The April data shows:
- on average, house prices have risen 1.1% since March 2022
- there has been an annual price rise of 12.4% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £281,161
England
In England, the April data shows on average, house prices have risen by 0.8% since March 2022. The annual price rise of 11.9% takes the average property value to £299,249.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- the South West experienced the greatest increase in its average property value over the last 12 months with a movement of 14.1%
- the East Midlands saw the most significant monthly price fall with a movement of -0.5%
- the North West experienced the greatest monthly growth with an increase of 2%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth with an increase of 7.9%
Price change by region for England
|Region
|Average price April 2022
|Annual change % since April 2021
|Monthly change % since March 2022
|East Midlands
|£237,904
|12.4
|-0.5
|East of England
|£344,943
|11.9
|0.4
|London
|£529,829
|7.9
|1
|North East
|£155,215
|10.7
|0.1
|North West
|£208,867
|13.3
|2
|South East
|£382,791
|11.9
|-0.3
|South West
|£318,610
|14.1
|1.9
|West Midlands
|£242,145
|11.8
|0.5
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|£201,806
|12.1
|1.6
Repossession sales by volume for England
The lowest number of repossession sales in February 2022 was in the East of England.
The highest number of repossession sales in February 2022 was in the North West.
|Repossession sales
|February 2022
|East Midlands
|2
|East of England
|0
|London
|5
|North East
|9
|North West
|14
|South East
|7
|South West
|1
|West Midlands
|5
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|8
|England
|51
Average price by property type for England
|Property type
|April 2022
|April 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£471,335
|£412,898
|14.2
|Semi-detached
|£286,099
|£252,705
|13.2
|Terraced
|£243,702
|£218,787
|11.4
|Flat/maisonette
|£247,652
|£231,535
|7
|All
|£299,249
|£267,500
|11.9
Funding and buyer status for England
|Transaction type
|Average price April 2022
|Annual price change % since April 2021
|Monthly price change since March 2022
|Cash
|£279,934
|11.6
|0.9
|Mortgage
|£308,839
|12
|0.7
|First-time buyer
|£248,670
|11.2
|0.9
|Former owner occupier
|£342,893
|12.5
|0.7
Building status for England
|*Building status
|Average price April 2022
|Annual price change % since April 2021
|Monthly price change % since February 2022
|New build
|£411,551
|24.7
|7.3
|Existing resold property
|£287,900
|9.4
|1
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
London
London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1% since March 2022. An annual price rise of 7.9% takes the average property value to £529,829.
Average price by property type for London
|Property type
|April 2022
|April 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£1,088,765
|£968,326
|12.4
|Semi-detached
|£682,453
|£617,624
|10.5
|Terraced
|£574,983
|£528,479
|8.8
|Flat/maisonette
|£443,216
|£417,905
|6.1
|All
|£529,829
|£491,221
|7.9
Funding and buyer status for London
|Transaction type
|Average price April 2022
|Annual price change % since April 2021
|Monthly price change since March 2022
|Cash
|£552,525
|8.9
|2
|Mortgage
|£522,806
|7.6
|0.8
|First-time buyer
|£457.433
|7.1
|0.9
|Former owner occupier
|£608,664
|8.9
|1.2
Building status for London
|*Building status
|Average price April 2022
|Annual price change % since April 2021
|Monthly price change % since February 2022
|New build
|£589,878
|17.1
|8.1
|Existing resold property
|£522,538
|6.6
|1.4
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
Wales
Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 2.2% since March 2022. An annual price rise of 16.2% takes the average property value to £211,990.
There were 4 repossession sales for Wales in February 2022.
Average price by property type for Wales
|Property type
|April 2022
|April 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£326,907
|£276,995
|18
|Semi-detached
|£205,379
|£176,134
|16.6
|Terraced
|£164,838
|£142,411
|15.7
|Flat/maisonette
|£133,082
|£121,359
|9.7
|All
|£211,990
|£182,377
|16.2
Funding and buyer status for Wales