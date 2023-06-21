Wednesday 21 Jun 2023 @ 12:10
HM Land Registry


UK House Price Index for April 2023

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The April data shows:

  • on average, house prices have risen by 0.5% since March 2023
  • there has been an annual price rise of 3.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £286,489

England

In England, the April data shows that, on average, house prices have risen 0.5% since March 2023. The annual price rise of 3.7% takes the average property value to £305,731.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • London experienced the greatest monthly price rise with an increase of 2.1%
  • the South East saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of –0.5%
  • the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 5.5%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of 2.4%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price April 2023 Annual change % since April 2022 Monthly change % since March 2023
East Midlands £247,634 4.6 0.3
East of England £351,468 3.1 -0.4
London £533,687 2.4 2.1
North East £159,900 5.5 1.8
North West £212,814 4.8 0.7
South East £391,766 3.5 -0.5
South West £327,144 4.0 0.2
West Midlands £246,765 3.1 0.8
Yorkshire and the Humber £205,523 4.0 1.0

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in February 2023 was in the East of England and London.

The highest number of repossession sales in February 2023 was in the North West.

Repossession sales February 2023
East Midlands 7
East of England 5
London 5
North East 15
North West 27
South East 15
South West 6
West Midlands 9
Yorkshire and the Humber 10
England 99

Average price by property type for England

Property type April 2023 April 2022 Difference %
Detached £484,512 £463,203 4.6
Semi-detached £294,315 £281,229 4.7
Terraced £247,025 £241,429 2.3
Flat/maisonette £250,674 £243,244 3.1
All £305,731 £294,755 3.7

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price April 2023 Annual price change % since April 2022 Monthly price change % since March 2023
Cash £286,225 3.4 0.6
Mortgage £315,442 3.8 0.5
First-time buyer £253,202 3.5 0.5
Former owner occupier £351,315 3.9 0.5

Building status for England

Building status Average price February 2023 Annual price change % since February 2022 Monthly price change % since January 2023
New build £456,247 25.4 10
Existing resold property £299,964 5.1 -0.6

London

London shows, on average, house prices have risen 2.1% since March 2023. An annual price rise of 2.4% takes the average property value to £533,687.

Average price by property type for London

Property type April 2023 April 2022 Difference %
Detached £1,091,509 £1,069,661 2.0
Semi-detached £694,457 £672,007 3.3
Terraced £578,880 £571,286 1.3
Flat/maisonette £444,368 £432,906 2.6
All £533,687 £521,313 2.4

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price April 2023 Annual price change % since April 2022 Monthly price change % since March 2023
Cash £551,240 1.5 2.3
Mortgage £527,590 2.6 2.1
First-time buyer £459,789 2.5 2.0
Former owner occupier £614,413 2.3 2.2

Building status for London

Building status Average price February 2023 Annual price change % since February 2022 Monthly price change % since January 2023
New build £635,843 21.7 10.0
Existing resold property £527,232 2.0 -1.3

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 1.3% since March 2023. An annual price rise of 2.0% takes the average property value to £212,834.

There were 10 repossession sales for Wales in February 2023.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type April 2023 April 2022 Difference %
Detached £328,628 £321,547 2.2
Semi-detached £208,033 £201,573 3.2
Terraced £163,980 £162,320

