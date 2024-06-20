Thursday 20 Jun 2024 @ 12:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for April 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The April data shows:

  • on average, house prices have risen 0.3% since March 2024
  • there has been an annual price rise of 1.1% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £281,000

England

In England the April data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.3% since March 2024. The annual price rise of 0.6% takes the average property value to £298,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • the South East experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 1.4%
  • Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -1.4%
  • the South West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 1.8%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a fall of -3.9%

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-april-2024

