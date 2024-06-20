UK House Price Index for April 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The April data shows:

on average, house prices have risen 0.3% since March 2024

there has been an annual price rise of 1.1% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £281,000

England

In England the April data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.3% since March 2024. The annual price rise of 0.6% takes the average property value to £298,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the South East experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 1.4%

Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -1.4%

the South West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 1.8%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a fall of -3.9%

