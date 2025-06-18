UK House Price Index for April 2025

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The April data shows:

on average, house prices have fallen 2.8% since March 2025

there has been an annual price rise of 3.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £265,000

England

In England the April data shows, on average, house prices fell by 3.7% since March 2025. The annual price rise of 3% takes the average property value to £286,000.

London experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.6%

The North East saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a reduction of -8.1%

The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.4%

The South West saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.9%

The regional data for England indicates that:

Price change by region for England

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in February 2025 was in the South West.

The highest number of repossession sales in February 2025 was in the North East.

Average price by property type for England

Funding and buyer status for England

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices increased by 2.6% since March 2025. House prices have shown an annual price increase of 3.3% meaning the average price of a property is £567,000.

Average price by property type for London

Funding and buyer status for London

Building status for London

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices rose by 0.3% since March 2025. An annual price increase of 5.3% takes the average property value to £210,000.

There were 5 repossession sales for Wales in February 2025.

Average price by property type for Wales

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Building status for Wales

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

UK house prices

UK house prices rose by 3.5% in the year to April 2025, down from the revised estimate of 7% in the 12 months to March 2025. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK decreased by 2.7% between March 2025 and April 2025, compared with a increase of 0.5% from the same period 12 months ago (March 2024 and April 2024).

The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in April 2025, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 65,000. This is 28% lower than a year ago (April 2024). Between March 2025 and April 2025, UK transactions decreased by 63.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The highest house price monthly increase was in London, where prices rose by 2.6% since March 2025. The highest annual growth was in the the North East, where prices increased by 6.4% in the year to April 2025.

See the economic statement.

The UK HPI is based on completed housing transactions. Typically, a house purchase can take 6 to 8 weeks to reach completion. As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.

Access the full UK HPI.

Background

​Full Article