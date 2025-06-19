Thursday 19 Jun 2025 @ 11:25
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for April 2025

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The April data shows:

  • on average, house prices have fallen 2.8% since March 2025
  • there has been an annual price rise of 3.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £265,000

England

In England the April data shows, on average, house prices fell by 3.7% since March 2025. The annual price rise of 3% takes the average property value to £286,000.

  • London experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.6%
  • The North East saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a reduction of -8.1%
  • The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.4%
  • The South West saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.9%

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-april-2025

Share this article

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

UK House Price Index for April 2025

18/06/2025 15:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

New data and support for law firms to help with land registration

23/05/2025 11:20:00

HM Land Registry has started sharing data with its customers that, combined with the free training it offers, can help law firms get applications right first time.

April 2025 Transaction Data

22/05/2025 14:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2025.

March 2025 Transaction Data

25/04/2025 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2025.

UK House Price Index for February 2025

16/04/2025 12:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Digital service users may need to update browsers

15/04/2025 11:10:00

Users of HM Land Registry’s digital services may need to update their web browsers or operating systems.

UK House Price Index for January 2025

26/03/2025 14:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

February 2025 Transaction Data

24/03/2025 15:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2025.

Enhanced registration service to reduce requisitions and delays

28/02/2025 12:25:00

HM Land Registry is introducing enhanced digital checks to support our customers to submit error-free applications.

Quick-fire Survey: Share Your Insights on External File Sharing & Collaboration