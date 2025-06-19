HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for April 2025
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The April data shows:
- on average, house prices have fallen 2.8% since March 2025
- there has been an annual price rise of 3.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £265,000
England
In England the April data shows, on average, house prices fell by 3.7% since March 2025. The annual price rise of 3% takes the average property value to £286,000.
- London experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.6%
- The North East saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a reduction of -8.1%
- The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.4%
- The South West saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.9%
HM Land Registry
