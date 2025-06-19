UK House Price Index for April 2025

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The April data shows:

on average, house prices have fallen 2.8% since March 2025

there has been an annual price rise of 3.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £265,000

England

In England the April data shows, on average, house prices fell by 3.7% since March 2025. The annual price rise of 3% takes the average property value to £286,000.

London experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.6%

The North East saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a reduction of -8.1%

The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.4%

The South West saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.9%

Click here for the full press release