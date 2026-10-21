UK House Price Index for August 2026

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The August data shows: on average, house prices have risen by 0.3% since August 2026.

there has been an annual increase of 0.9% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £273,000

England

In England, the Data shows on average, house prices rose by 0.7% since June 2026 . The annual price increase of 1.1% takes the average property value to £293,000

The regional data for England indicates that:

London experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 0.7%

The North East saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a movement of -0.6%

The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 3.2%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of -2.2%

Price change by region for England

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in were in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales was in London.

Funding and buyer status for England

Building status for England

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices rose by 0.7% since July 2026. House prices have shown an annual price decrease of 2.2% meaning the average price of a property is £554,000

Average price by property type for London

Funding and buyer status for London

Building status for London

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices rose by 1% since July 2026. An annual price increase of 3.1% takes the average property value to £216,000

There were 4 repossession sales for Wales in June 2026.

Average price by property type for Wales

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Building status for Wales

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

UK house prices

UK house prices increased 0.9% in the year to August 2026, down from the revised estimate of 1.2% in the 12 months to July 2026. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK increased by 0.3% between July 2026 and August 2026, compared with a increase 0.6% from the same period 12 months ago (July 2025 and August 2025).

The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in August 2026, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 95,000. This is 1.9% lower than a year ago (August 2025). Between July 2026 and August 2026, UK transactions decreased by 1.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The highest monthly house price increase was in London where prices increased by 0.7% in the year to August 2026.

The highest annual growth was in the North East where prices increased by 3.2% in the year to August 2026.

See the economic statement.

The UK HPI is based on completed housing transactions. Typically, a house purchase can take 6 to 8 weeks to reach completion. As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.

Access the full UK HPI.

Further information

Background