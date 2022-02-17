HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for December 2021
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Since March 2020 all those involved in the property market have been impacted by the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19); HM Land Registry is no different and as a result, this release of the UK House Price index is not as complete as it could be.
The data is accurate. However, this release may be subject to increased revisions as we add more data over the coming months. See Reducing delays for more information.
The December data shows:
- on average, house prices have risen 0.8% since November 2021
- there has been an annual price rise of 10.8% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £274,712
England
In England the December data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.1% since November 2021. The annual price rise of 10.7% takes the average property value to £293,339.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- the West Midlands experienced the greatest monthly rise with a movement of 2.6%
- the North East saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of -1.5%
- the South West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 13.6%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 5.5%
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-december-2021
