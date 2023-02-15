Wednesday 15 Feb 2023 @ 11:05
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for December 2022

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The December data shows:

  • on average, house prices have fallen by 0.4% since November 2022
  • there has been an annual price rise of 9.8% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £294,329.

England

In England, the December data shows that, on average, house prices have fallen 0.2% since November 2022. The annual price rise of 10.3% takes the average property value to £315,119.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • the East Midlands experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 12.3%
  • Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the greatest monthly growth, with an increase of 0.6%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of 6.7%
  • The South West saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of –1.8%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price December 2022 Annual change % since December 2021 Monthly change % since November 2022
East Midlands £256,159 12.3 0.5
East of England £363,779 9.9 -0.8
London £543,099 6.7 0.0
North East £163,731 11.7 -0.5
North West £221,101 12.2 -0.1
South East £404,229 10.1 0.4
South West £330,601 8.9 -1.8
West Midlands £256,206 10.7 0.0
Yorkshire and the Humber £214,773 11.8 0.6

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in October 2022 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in October 2022 was in the North West.

Repossession sales October 2022
East Midlands 7
East of England 2
London 7
North East 10
North West 17
South East 5
South West 5
West Midlands 3
Yorkshire and the Humber 12
England 72

Average price by property type for England

Property type December 2022 December 2021 Difference %
Detached £494,459 £446,839 10.7
Semi-detached £303,135 £271,790 11.5
Terraced £257,846 £234,369 10
Flat/maisonette £257,260 £238,748 7.8
All £315,119 £285,784 10.3

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price December 2022 Annual price change % since December 2021 Monthly price change % since November 2022
Cash £294,010 9.2 -0.4
Mortgage £325,544 10.7 -0.1
First-time buyer £262,527 10.6 0.0
Former owner occupier £360,439 10 -0.4

Building status for England

Building status Average price October 2022 Annual price change % since October 2021 Monthly price change % since September 2022
New build £425,047 21.1 1.4
Existing resold property £307,651 12.1 0.2

London

London shows, on average, house prices didn’t change between October 2022 and November 2022. An annual price rise of 6.7% takes the average property value to £543,099.

Average price by property type for London

Property type December 2022 December 2021 Difference %
Detached £1,112,825 £1,037,453 7.3
Semi-detached £708,503 £656,557 7.9
Terraced £593,676 £556,229 6.7
Flat/maisonette £449,782 £424,499 6
All £543,099 £509,111 6.7

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price December 2022 Annual price change % since December 2021 Monthly price change % since November 2022
Cash £558,237 5.7 0.2
Mortgage £537,446 6.9 0.0
First-time buyer £469,496 7 0.2
Former owner occupier £623,114 6.3 -0.2

Building status for London

Building status Average price October 2022 Annual price change % since October 2021 Monthly price change % since September 2022
New build £584,214 15.6 -0.2
Existing resold property £537,510 5.4 -1.2

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.7% since November 2022. An annual price rise of 10.3% takes the average property value to £222,402.

There were 9 repossession sales for Wales in October 2022.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type December 2022 December 2021 Difference %
Detached £341,060 £308,215 10.7
Semi-detached £215,835 £194,759 10.8
Terraced £174,062 £157,496

