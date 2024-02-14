Wednesday 14 Feb 2024 @ 11:20
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for December 2023

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The December data shows:

  • on average, house prices have risen 0.1% since November 2023
  • there has been an annual price fall of -1.4% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £285,000

England

In England the December data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.2% since November 2023. The annual price fall of -2.1% takes the average property value to £302,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • the South East experienced the most significant monthly decrease with a movement of -1.9%
  • the West Midlands saw the greatest monthly price growth, with a rise of 2.6%
  • the North West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 1.2%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a fall of -4.8%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price Dec 2023 Annual change % since Dec 2022 Monthly change % since Nov 2023
East Midlands £248,000 -1.0 1.6
East of England £342,000 -3.8 -0.5
London £508,000 -4.8 0.0
North East £158,000 -0.8 -1.2
North West £218,000 1.2 2.5
South East £377,000 -4.6 -1.9
South West £319,000 -2.2 -0.5
West Midlands £253,000 0.3 2.6
Yorkshire and the Humber £208,000 -1.2 0.1

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in Oct 2023 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in Oct 2023 was in the London and North West.

Repossession sales Oct 2023
East Midlands 6
East of England 1
London 15
North East 10
North West 15
South East 8
South West 2
West Midlands 7
Yorkshire and the Humber 11
England 75

Average price by property type for England

Property type Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Difference %
Detached £473,000 £481,000 -1.7
Semi-detached £295,000 £297,000 -0.6
Terraced £247,000 £254,000 -3.0
Flat/maisonette £243,000 £252,000 -3.6
All £302,000 £309,000 -2.1

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price Dec 2023 Annual price change % since Dec 2022 Monthly price change % since Nov 2023
Cash £282,000 -2.5 -0.2
Mortgage £312,000 -2.0 0.4
First-time buyer £252,000 -2.0 0.9
Former owner occupier £345,000 -1.9 -0.1

Building status for England

Building status* Average price Oct 2023 Annual price change % since Oct 2023 Monthly price change % since Sep 2023
New build £415,000 9.3 1.4
Existing resold property £299,000 -1.9 0.1

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have not changed since November 2023. An annual price fall of -4.8% takes the average property value to £508,000.

Average price by property type for London

Property type Nov 2023 Nov 2022 Difference %
Detached £1,009,000 £1,087,000 -7.2
Semi-detached £661,000 £696,000 -5.0
Terraced £552,000 £588,000 -6.1
Flat/maisonette £424,000 £440,000 -3.6
All £508,000 £534,000 -4.8

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price Dec 2023 Annual price change % since Dec 2022 Monthly price change % since Nov 2023
Cash £520,000 -5.5 0.6
Mortgage £503,000 -4.6 -0.1
First-time buyer £440,000 -4.3 0.6
Former owner occupier £580,000 -5.6 -0.7

Building status for London

Building status* Average price Oct 2023 Annual price change % since Oct 2023 Monthly price change % since Sep 2023
New build £544,000 2.9 -0.9
Existing resold property £517,000 -3.4 -2.0

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.9% since November 2023. An annual price fall of 2.5% takes the average property value to £214,000

There were 2 repossession sales for Wales in October 2023.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Difference %
Detached £325,000 £334,000 -2.7
Semi-detached £210,000 £213,000 -1.

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

December 2023 Transaction Data

30/01/2024 15:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2023.

New in the portal: edit and submit colleagues' applications

24/01/2024 14:10:00

The updates will make work on the portal more flexible and efficient, better reflecting how conveyancers work.

HM Land Registry and lenders to end progress chasing

17/01/2024 15:20:00

We are working with mortgage lenders to ensure they will no longer need to chase conveyancers for updates on the status of their applications.

UK House Price Index for November 2023

17/01/2024 12:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

October 2023 Transaction Data

22/11/2023 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2023.

UK House Price Index for September 2023

15/11/2023 12:15:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

September 2023 Transaction Data

20/10/2023 14:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2023.

August 2023 Transaction Data

22/09/2023 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2023.

July 2023 Transaction Data

21/08/2023 14:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2023.

What is responsible management?..find out more