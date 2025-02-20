Thursday 20 Feb 2025 @ 11:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for December 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The December data shows:

  • on average, house prices have fallen by 0.1% since November 2024
  • there has been an annual price rise of 4.6% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £268,000

England

In England the December data shows, on average, house prices have not changed since November 2024. The annual price rise of 4.3% takes the average property value to £291,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • East of England experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 0.6%
  • Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -0.8%
  • the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.7%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, at 0%

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-december-2024

