UK House Price Index for December 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The December data shows:

on average, house prices have fallen by 0.1% since November 2024

there has been an annual price rise of 4.6% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £268,000

England

In England the December data shows, on average, house prices have not changed since November 2024. The annual price rise of 4.3% takes the average property value to £291,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

East of England experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 0.6%

Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -0.8%

the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.7%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, at 0%

