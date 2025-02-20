HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for December 2024
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The December data shows:
- on average, house prices have fallen by 0.1% since November 2024
- there has been an annual price rise of 4.6% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £268,000
England
In England the December data shows, on average, house prices have not changed since November 2024. The annual price rise of 4.3% takes the average property value to £291,000.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- East of England experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 0.6%
- Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -0.8%
- the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.7%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, at 0%
