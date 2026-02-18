UK House Price Index for December 2025

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The December data shows:

on average, house prices have fallen 0.7% since November 2025

there has been an annual price rise of 2.4% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £270,000

England

In England the data shows, on average, house prices fell by 0.7% since November 2025. The annual price rise of 1.7% takes the average property value to £292,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the East Midlands experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 0.4%

the South West saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a movement of -1.7%

the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 4.6%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a movement of -1%

Price change by region for England

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in England were in the East of England and the South West.

The highest number of repossession sales in England was in London.

Average price by property type for England

Funding and buyer status for England

Building status for England

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices fell by 0.8% since November 2025. House prices have shown an annual price decrease of 1%, meaning the average price of a property is £551,000.

Average price by property type for London

Funding and buyer status for London

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices rose by 2.6% since November 2025. An annual price increase of 5% takes the average property value to £215,000

There were 4 repossession sales for Wales in October 2025.

Average price by property type for Wales

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Building status for Wales

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

UK house prices

UK house prices rose by 2.4% in the year to 2025, down from the revised estimate of 2.8% in the 12 months to 2025. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK decreased by 0.7% between November and December 2025 compared with a decrease of 0.2% from the same period last year.

The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in December 2025, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 100,000. This is 4.7% higher than a year ago (December 2024). Between November 2025 and December 2025, UK transactions decreased by 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The highest monthly house price increase was in the South East and East of England with an increase of 0.6%. The price increase in the year to December 2025 for both regions was 4.4%, the highest annual growth of all regions.

The UK HPI is based on completed housing transactions. Typically, a house purchase can take 6 to 8 weeks to reach completion. As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.

