UK House Price Index for February 2022

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Since March 2020 all those involved in the property market have been impacted by the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19); HM Land Registry is no different and as a result, this release of the UK House Price index isn’t as complete as it could be.

The data is accurate. However, this release may be subject to increased revisions as we add more data over the coming months. See Reducing delays for more information.

The February data shows: on average, house prices have risen 0.5% since January 2022

there has been an annual price rise of 10.9% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £276,755

England

In England the February data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.9% since January 2022. The annual price rise of 10.7% takes the average property value to £295,888.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the East of England experienced the greatest increase in its average property value over the last 12 months with a movement of 12.5%

the East Midlands saw the most significant monthly price fall with a movement of -0.4%

London experienced the greatest monthly growth with an increase of 2.2%

London saw the lowest annual price growth with an increase of 8.1%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price February 2022 Annual change % since February 2021 Monthly change % since January 2022 East Midlands £235,993 10.9 -0.4 East of England £345,652 12.5 1.3 London £529,882 8.1 2.2 North East £152,551 9.4 1.2 North West £203,538 10.2 1.6 South East £380,528 12 -0.3 South West £312,697 12.5 1.2 West Midlands £237,757 10 0.3 Yorkshire and the Humber £198,599 9.5 1.2

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in December 2021 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in December 2021 was in the North West.

Repossession sales December 2021 East Midlands 5 East of England 0 London 5 North East 7 North West 15 South East 7 South West 1 West Midlands 5 Yorkshire and the Humber 6 England 51

Average price by property type for England

Property type February 2022 February 2021 Difference Detached £469,095 £409,913 14.4 Semi-detached £281,313 £252,729 11.3 Terraced £238,145 £219,068 8.7 Flat/maisonette £250,047 £231,972 7.8 All £295,888 £267,192 10.7

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price February 2022 Annual price change % since February 2021 Monthly price change % since January 2022 Cash £277,617 10.5 1 Mortgage £305,032 10.8 0.9 First-time buyer £245,411 9.9 0.9 Former owner occupier £339,628 11.6 0.9

Building status for England

Building status* Average price February 2022 Annual price change % since February 2021 Monthly price change % since January 2022 New build £377,190 19.6 -0.6 Existing resold property £284,762 8.5 1.2

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 2.2% since January 2022. An annual price rise of 8.1% takes the average property value to £529,882.

Average price by property type for London

Property type February 2022 February 2021 Difference % Detached £1,074,093 £956,499 12.3 Semi-detached £678,079 £615,085 10.2 Terraced £564,869 £528,384 6.9 Flat/maisonette £450,576 £417,610 7.9 All £529,882 £490,384 8.1

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price February 2022 Annual price change % since February 2021 Monthly price change % since January 2022 Cash £533,011 9.2 3.1 Mortgage £522,773 7.8 2 First-time buyer £458,863 7.5 2.6 Former owner occupier £606,934 8.9 1.8

Building status for London

Building status* Average price February 2022 Annual price change % since February 2021 Monthly price change % since January 2022 New build £538,154 10.7 -1.3 Existing resold property £518,045 4.1 0.9

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.7% since January 2022. An annual price rise of 14.2% takes the average property value to £205,114.

There was 1 repossession sale for Wales in December 2021.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type February 2022 February 2021 Difference % Detached £318,093 £272,068 16.9 Semi-detached £197,867 £173,324 14.2 Terraced £158,271 £140,338 12.8 Flat/maisonette £133,301 £120,351 10.8 All £205,114 £179,554 14.2

Funding and buyer status for Wales