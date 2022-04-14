HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for February 2022
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Since March 2020 all those involved in the property market have been impacted by the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19); HM Land Registry is no different and as a result, this release of the UK House Price index isn’t as complete as it could be.
The data is accurate. However, this release may be subject to increased revisions as we add more data over the coming months. See Reducing delays for more information.
The February data shows:
- on average, house prices have risen 0.5% since January 2022
- there has been an annual price rise of 10.9% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £276,755
England
In England the February data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.9% since January 2022. The annual price rise of 10.7% takes the average property value to £295,888.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- the East of England experienced the greatest increase in its average property value over the last 12 months with a movement of 12.5%
- the East Midlands saw the most significant monthly price fall with a movement of -0.4%
- London experienced the greatest monthly growth with an increase of 2.2%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth with an increase of 8.1%
Price change by region for England
|Region
|Average price February 2022
|Annual change % since February 2021
|Monthly change % since January 2022
|East Midlands
|£235,993
|10.9
|-0.4
|East of England
|£345,652
|12.5
|1.3
|London
|£529,882
|8.1
|2.2
|North East
|£152,551
|9.4
|1.2
|North West
|£203,538
|10.2
|1.6
|South East
|£380,528
|12
|-0.3
|South West
|£312,697
|12.5
|1.2
|West Midlands
|£237,757
|10
|0.3
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|£198,599
|9.5
|1.2
Repossession sales by volume for England
The lowest number of repossession sales in December 2021 was in the East of England.
The highest number of repossession sales in December 2021 was in the North West.
|Repossession sales
|December 2021
|East Midlands
|5
|East of England
|0
|London
|5
|North East
|7
|North West
|15
|South East
|7
|South West
|1
|West Midlands
|5
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|6
|England
|51
Average price by property type for England
|Property type
|February 2022
|February 2021
|Difference
|Detached
|£469,095
|£409,913
|14.4
|Semi-detached
|£281,313
|£252,729
|11.3
|Terraced
|£238,145
|£219,068
|8.7
|Flat/maisonette
|£250,047
|£231,972
|7.8
|All
|£295,888
|£267,192
|10.7
Funding and buyer status for England
|Transaction type
|Average price February 2022
|Annual price change % since February 2021
|Monthly price change % since January 2022
|Cash
|£277,617
|10.5
|1
|Mortgage
|£305,032
|10.8
|0.9
|First-time buyer
|£245,411
|9.9
|0.9
|Former owner occupier
|£339,628
|11.6
|0.9
Building status for England
|Building status*
|Average price February 2022
|Annual price change % since February 2021
|Monthly price change % since January 2022
|New build
|£377,190
|19.6
|-0.6
|Existing resold property
|£284,762
|8.5
|1.2
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
London
London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 2.2% since January 2022. An annual price rise of 8.1% takes the average property value to £529,882.
Average price by property type for London
|Property type
|February 2022
|February 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£1,074,093
|£956,499
|12.3
|Semi-detached
|£678,079
|£615,085
|10.2
|Terraced
|£564,869
|£528,384
|6.9
|Flat/maisonette
|£450,576
|£417,610
|7.9
|All
|£529,882
|£490,384
|8.1
Funding and buyer status for London
|Transaction type
|Average price February 2022
|Annual price change % since February 2021
|Monthly price change % since January 2022
|Cash
|£533,011
|9.2
|3.1
|Mortgage
|£522,773
|7.8
|2
|First-time buyer
|£458,863
|7.5
|2.6
|Former owner occupier
|£606,934
|8.9
|1.8
Building status for London
|Building status*
|Average price February 2022
|Annual price change % since February 2021
|Monthly price change % since January 2022
|New build
|£538,154
|10.7
|-1.3
|Existing resold property
|£518,045
|4.1
|0.9
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
Wales
Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.7% since January 2022. An annual price rise of 14.2% takes the average property value to £205,114.
There was 1 repossession sale for Wales in December 2021.
Average price by property type for Wales
|Property type
|February 2022
|February 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£318,093
|£272,068
|16.9
|Semi-detached
|£197,867
|£173,324
|14.2
|Terraced
|£158,271
|£140,338
|12.8
|Flat/maisonette
|£133,301
|£120,351
|10.8
|All
|£205,114
|£179,554
|14.2
Funding and buyer status for Wales