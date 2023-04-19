Wednesday 19 Apr 2023 @ 12:05
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for February 2023

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

There have been several changes to local authority boundaries as of 1 April 2023. The UK HPI February 2023 report and data download (released 19 April 2023) have been updated to reflect these changes, with data available for the new local authorities. Details of the boundary changes can be found in the boundary changes section below.

The February data shows:

  • on average, house prices have fallen by 1.0% since January 2023
  • there has been an annual price rise of 5.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £287,506

England

In England, the February data shows that, on average, house prices have fallen 0.8% since January 2023. The annual price rise of 6.0% takes the average property value to £308,365.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • every region experienced negative growth except Yorkshire and the Humber, where there was 0.0% change in house prices
  • the North East saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of –2.3%
  • the West Midlands experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 8.6%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of 2.9%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price February 2023 Annual change % since February 2022 Monthly change % since January 2023
East Midlands £249,751 7.4 -1.1
East of England £357,697 5.6 -0.1
London £532,212 2.9 -1.1
North East £159,980 7.6 -2.3
North West £214,146 7.0 -0.6
South East £395,571 5.8 -1.2
South West £326,616 5.8 -1.2
West Midlands £253,921 8.6 -0.4
Yorkshire and the Humber £207,220 5.5 0.0

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in December 2022 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in December 2022 was in the North West.

Repossession sales December 2022
East Midlands 5
East of England 1
London 9
North East 15
North West 35
South East 11
South West 11
West Midlands 8
Yorkshire and the Humber 12
England 107

Average price by property type for England

Property type February 2023 February 2022 Difference %
Detached £491,142 £455,656 7.8
Semi-detached £294,671 £277,381 6.2
Terraced £250,516 £236,531 5.9
Flat/maisonette £251,420 £244,329 2.9
All £308,365 £290,774 6.0

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price February 2023 Annual price change % since February 2022 Monthly price change % since January 2023
Cash £288,736 5.7 -0.8
Mortgage £318,140 6.2 -0.8
First-time buyer £255,170 5.5 -0.8
Former owner occupier £354,497 6.4 -0.8

Building status for England

Building status Average price December 2022 Annual price change % since December 2021 Monthly price change % since November 2022
New build £430,229 25.5 0.0
Existing resold property £305,604 8.2 -0.1

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen 1.1% since January 2023. An annual price rise of 2.9% takes the average property value to £532,212.

Average price by property type for London

Property type February 2023 February 2022 Difference %
Detached £1,101,076 £1,048,655 5.0
Semi-detached £692,737 £662,038 4.6
Terraced £579,084 £557,962 3.8
Flat/maisonette £441,607 £435,531 1.4
All £532,212 £516,986 2.9

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price February 2023 Annual price change % since February 2022 Monthly price change % since January 2023
Cash £550,756 2.3 -0.8
Mortgage £525,891 3.1 -1.2
First-time buyer £458,038 2.5 -1.0
Former owner occupier £613,447 3.4 -1.2

Building status for London

Building status Average price December 2022 Annual price change % since December 2021 Monthly price change % since November 2022
New build £596,449 20.8 0.8
Existing resold property £534,140 4.1 -0.4

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.6% since January 2023. An annual price rise of 6.4% takes the average property value to £215,343.

There were 6 repossession sales for Wales in December 2022.

Average price by property type for Wales

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

North Yorkshire gets instant access to local land charges

04/04/2023 11:10:00

HM Land Registry and the local land charges (LLC) teams in North Yorkshire have successfully migrated their LLC registers over to the digital LLC service. 

UK House Price Index for January 2023

22/03/2023 12:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

February 2023 Transaction Data

21/03/2023 12:25:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2023.

HM Land Registry industrial action update

22/02/2023 09:10:00

Targeted industrial action from 27 February to 3 March.

January 2023 Transaction Data

21/02/2023 15:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2023.

UK House Price Index for December 2022

15/02/2023 11:05:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

December 2022 Transaction Data

23/01/2023 13:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2022.

November 2022 Transaction Data

23/12/2022 09:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in November 2022.

UK House Price Index for October 2022

14/12/2022 12:05:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How to design successful micromobility schemes.
Property type February 2023 February 2022 Difference %
Detached £334,546 £310,989 7.6
Semi-detached £207,857 £195,882